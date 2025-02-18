HP unveils high-performance Victus Laptop with AI Enhancements in India

- Advertisement -

HP announced the launch of its latest Victus 15 laptop in India. This laptop is designed to push the boundaries of gaming performance with AI enhancements. Featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 9 Hawkpoint 8945HS NPU processor, the HP Victus 15 is set to deliver unparalleled speed, efficiency, and adaptive intelligence to optimize gaming experiences in real time. In a bid to offer more value to gamers, HP is providing a 3-month free Xbox Game Pass, giving consumers an access to a vast library of games and allowing them to explore new titles without additional cost.

The AI enhancements of the HP Victus 15 work seamlessly to improve game rendering, enhance frame rates, and reduce latency, ensuring smoother gameplay and immersive visuals. The latest 8000 series AMD processors provide gamers with an improved and uninterrupted gameplay experience by utilizing advanced AI-powered optimization techniques. These processors intelligently allocate system resources, adapt to real-time game demands, and enhance performance without compromising efficiency. Whether tackling graphically intense battle sequences or streaming high-resolution content, the AI-driven technology ensures seamless transitions, reduced lag, and heightened responsiveness for an immersive gaming session. With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB graphics, gamers can experience ray tracing and AI-powered enhancements like DLSS for ultra-realistic gameplay.

Mr. Vineet Gehani – Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India

“At HP, our commitment is to deliver the best experience to our customers. The HP Victus 15 laptop is set to redefine gaming experiences with its powerful AI capabilities, superior graphics, and improved thermal management for elevated gameplay. Whether casual or competitive, gamers can expect a seamless, powerful, and immersive journey with this next-gen AI gaming laptop,” said Mr. Vineet Gehani – Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India.

Beyond gaming, HP Victus 15 laptop also caters to the productivity needs. It comes preloaded with Microsoft Office 2024, offering users an enhanced work experience with improved accessibility tools and seamless multitasking. Additionally, HP is providing a 1-year free subscription to Microsoft 365 (M365), enabling users to leverage cloud-based productivity tools and collaboration features.

HP Victus 15: High-Performance Productivity

Chill Out: HPVictus 15 now features HP’s robust OMEN Tempest Cooling solution as well as an IR thermopile sensor to accurately manage temperatures.

HPVictus 15 now features HP’s robust OMEN Tempest Cooling solution as well as an IR thermopile sensor to accurately manage temperatures. Personalization : For added personalization, HP Victus 15 comes with upgradeable 16GB DDR5 RAM, allowing gamers to scale their system based on their evolving needs.

: For added personalization, HP Victus 15 comes with upgradeable 16GB DDR5 RAM, allowing gamers to scale their system based on their evolving needs. High-refresh rate : The laptop also includes a high-refresh-rate 144Hz Full HD anti-glare display, reducing motion blur and image ghosting to deliver ultra-smooth gameplay.

: The laptop also includes a high-refresh-rate 144Hz Full HD anti-glare display, reducing motion blur and image ghosting to deliver ultra-smooth gameplay. Anti-glare Panel : The HP Victus 15 comes with an anti-glare 300 nits panel. Non-reflective and low gloss helps with less glare while gaming outdoors.

: The HP Victus 15 comes with an anti-glare 300 nits panel. Non-reflective and low gloss helps with less glare while gaming outdoors. Micro Edge Display : By squeezing a larger screen into a smaller frame, the ultra-thin, barely visible bezel in HP Victus 15 revolutionizes your flicker-free display’s appearance with an efficient design.

: By squeezing a larger screen into a smaller frame, the ultra-thin, barely visible bezel in HP Victus 15 revolutionizes your flicker-free display’s appearance with an efficient design. Seamless productivity: Weighing 2.29kg, the HP Victus 15 comes with a full-size, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad.

Weighing 2.29kg, the HP Victus 15 comes with a full-size, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad. Peace of Mind: With 70WHR battery backup, this gaming PC is crafted for long usage.

Pricing & Availability

HP Victus 15 laptop – fb3025AX is available on Amazon at a starting price of Rs. 1,12,990 in Atmosphere Blue colour.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 149