HP unveils 20+ products and solutions in India for the Future of Work

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HP India unveiled a broad portfolio of 20+ new products and solutions spanning personal systems, print, and workforce solutions to address the full spectrum of India’s evolving technology needs from students and creators to professionals and enterprises. The portfolio also marks HP’s entry into new categories with the India-first HP OmniPad 12, bringing the PC-like productivity with flexibility of a tablet to first-time PC users, students and MSMEs, and the HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC, the first and only AI keyboard PC in the world built to deliver powerful, portable, and simplified computing for modern workplaces.

Ms. Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice-President & Managing Director, HP India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh

“In India’s growth journey, technology is integral and central to how people learn, earn, and create. If you look at the technology adoption in the country, people are at very different stages. For some, it begins with access to technology itself. For others, it is about building the confidence and skills to use it effectively, whether that is a student using technology to learn, a small business reaching more customers, or an employee adapting to a changing work environment. In this adoption journey, our focus is to play a meaningful role by enabling access to technology that supports everyday progress and opportunity. With this launch, we are bringing together a more connected experience across PCs, printers, and HP solutions, designed to support a wide range of users and real-world use cases,” said Ms. Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice-President & Managing Director, HP India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Emerging Categories, AI Innovation Across PCs and Intelligent Experiences

The HP OmniPad 12 marks HP’s entry into a new category of personal computing, combining the productivity of a PC with the flexibility of a tablet with dual modes. Built to adapt to how people learn and work today, the device features a detachable keyboard that allows users to seamlessly shift between touch‑first tablet use and PC‑style productivity. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, the device runs on the Android operating system, offering users a familiar and intuitive experience. Designed for students, first-time users, and on-the-go professionals, it features a 12-inch multi-touch display and up to 18 hours of battery life, making it ideal for learning, collaboration, and everyday productivity.

The HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC expands HP’s portfolio into a new category of Keyboard PC designed for the evolving needs of modern workplaces. Powered by advanced AMD processors with up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance, the HP EliteBoard enables intelligent and seamless collaboration experiences across hybrid work environments.

The HP EliteBook, ProBook and OmniBook Next-Gen AI Series, powered across Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm processors are designed for the distinct needs of businesses and modern users. Built for enterprise users, the HP EliteBook and ProBook series include HP EliteBook X G2 series, HP EliteBook 8 G2 series and HP ProBook 4 G2 series. The portfolio combines AI performance with up to 85 TOPS, enterprise-grade protection through HP Wolf Security and HP Sure View, and intelligent collaboration experiences designed for secure productivity in hybrid work environments. The OmniBook series, designed for creators and modern users, includes HP OmniBook Ultra 14 series, HP OmniBook X 14, HP OmniBook 5 and HP OmniBook 3. The PCs deliver up to 80 TOPS of AI performance, immersive AI experiences with HP App such as posture correction and gesture controls, and a compact HP GaN charger for portability and flexible lifestyles. Available in over three colour options across both portfolios, the new lineup combines intelligent performance, mobility, and premium design to power how people work, create, and connect today.

Powered by HP IQ, HP is bringing together on-device AI experiences and proximity-based connectivity to enable more seamless productivity and collaboration across select HP AI PCs and workplace devices. With capabilities such as contextual assistance, document analysis, and meeting note capture, HP IQ helps users work more efficiently while keeping experiences local and responsive. HP IQ also introduces HP NearSense, enabling simpler device discovery, faster pairing, seamless screen casting, and easier connectivity across the HP ecosystem.

Mr. Vineet Gehani, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India

“As the way people work continues to evolve, we see a clear shift towards more flexible, intelligent, and connected experiences. With HP’s entry into new categories and expansion of our AI PC portfolio, we are focused on building solutions that are designed for the future of work, while addressing the diverse needs of users across India,” said Mr. Vineet Gehani, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India.

Powering High Performance Computing and Hybrid Work

Today HP also announced a new generation of HP Z Workstations and AI solutions designed to deliver high-performance computing and support hybrid IT environments. The expanded portfolio includes the HP Z8 Fury G6i, HP ZGX Nano G1n AI station, HP Z4 G6i, HP ZBook X G2i 16 series, offering next-generation AI workstation performance with AMD and Intel options, scalable memory, and enhanced portability for professionals working across complex workflows. The portfolio also includes HP Z Remote Graphics Software, enabling secure remote access to high-performance workstation environment for graphics-intensive workloads. HP further introduced AI-driven enhancements to the Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) to help IT teams gain deeper device insights and automate issue resolution across organizations.

Mr. Sanjeev Pathak, Senior Director – HP Solutions, HP India

“AI and technology-driven workflows are accelerating across industries in India, and the demands on AI trained engineers, designers, developers, and AI enabled enterprises are rising fast. With our latest HP Solutions, we’re delivering high-performance experiences for advanced workloads and AI at the edge—helping organizations modernize, scale, and move with confidence into the future of work”, said Mr. Sanjeev Pathak, Senior Director – HP Solutions, HP India.

Expanding its collaboration portfolio, HP announced the HP Poly Mission 400 Series featuring AI-powered noise reduction, noise-cancelling microphones, and super-wideband audio for clearer conversations, alongside the Poly G62 Video Conferencing Solution with A2, a modular conferencing solution with AI-enabled audio and video capabilities for immersive meeting experiences.

Smarter Printing for Everyday Productivity

HP is advancing the future of print with HP AI Optimize Print Formatting, designed to make printing smarter, simpler, and more precise. It addresses common printing challenges by improving formatting, alignment, and output quality to deliver cleaner prints while reducing wasted pages and layout issues. Built for both personal and professional use, it brings a more intuitive and seamless printing experience across home, office, and learning environments, extending HP’s AI-driven ecosystem into print.

Mr. Satish Kumar, Senior Director, Print, HP India

“At HP, we see AI as a way to make technology simpler and more intuitive. With HP AI Optimize Print Formatting, we are making printing smarter, easier, and more reliable — so users can focus on creating and achieving more,” said Mr. Satish Kumar, Senior Director, Print, HP India.

Pricing & Availability:

HP OmniPad will be available in June 2026 across HP online store, Amazon, Reliance and HP World stores at a starting price of Rs. 48,999.

HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC is available on the HP online store at a starting price of Rs. 89,900.

HP EliteBook X G2 series is available across HP online store and HP Connect at a starting price of Rs. 250,000, and is being introduced for the first time in three colour options — Eclipse Grey, Atmospheric Blue, and Glacier Silver.

HP EliteBook 8 G2 series is available across HP online store and HP Connect at a starting price of Rs. 230,000.

HP ProBook 4 G2 series is available across HP online store and HP Connect at a starting price of Rs. 135,000.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors is available across HP online store at a starting price of Rs. 189,999 in Stone Blue colour.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 with Intel Ultra processors is available across HP online store and HP World stores at a starting price of Rs. 214,999 in Eclipse Gray and Silk Sand colours.

HP OmniBook X with Intel Ultra processors is available across HP online store and HP World stores at a starting price of Rs. 169,999 in Atmospheric Blue colour.

HP OmniBook 5 with Intel Ultra processors is available across HP online store and HP World stores at a starting price of Rs. 124,999 in Sahara Silver and Meteor Silver colours.

HP IQ will debut in select AI PCs later this year.

HP AI Optimize Print Formatting is available on select HP InkJet printers.

HP Z8 Fury G6i, HP ZGX Nano G1n AI station, HP Z4 G6i, HP ZBook X G2i 16 are available across HP commercial channel partners.

Poly G62 Video Conferencing Solution with A2 Bridge and Poly Mission Series headset are available across HP Commercial resellers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

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