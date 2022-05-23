HP to Unveil a Wide Range of Products at Printpack India 2022

- Advertisement -

Continuing to drive the most innovative solutions in the print industry, HP India will showcase the latest product technology and new product range from the HP Indigo series at Printpack India 2022. The company will witness one of the biggest participation this year with a total space utilisation of 452 sqmtr at the Expo. This includes live demonstrations, experiential zones, and dedicated HP Indigo discovery sessions for potential brands, designers, and design agencies during the show. Offering a new benchmark in print quality, HP is set to launch two new digital press platforms, HP Indigo 100K Digital Press and HP Indigo 15K Digital Press.

HP Indigo 100K Digital Press: The HP Indigo 100K Digital Press offers, the world’s most productive B2 digital solution with true digital non-stop print capabilities, at 6,000 sheets per hour. The HP Indigo 100K Digital Press is made for printers with medium to high volume of short runs who want to reduce turnaround times, increase automation in printing, reduce plate, labor and handling costs.

The new 4-color HP Indigo 100K press delivers significantly higher productivity enabled by advanced paper handling and offset-like gripper-to-gripper architecture offering precision and intuitive workflow solutions.

HP Indigo 15K Digital Press: The HP Indigo 15K Digital Press brings new quality with high-definition printing. For commercial and photo printers who want to grow their business, Indigo 15K offers a new benchmark in print quality for the widest range of applications in the industry. It offers the core Indigo value of uncompromised offset-matching print quality and high productivity. It is equipped with FM screens and a wider range of substrates, with additional options up to 600 microns (24 pt.). New inks include ElectroInks Premium White and Invisible Yellow.

To cater to the Labels & Packaging Segment, HP will also showcase its new HP Indigo 6K Digital Press. The printer offers nearly any application imaginable and meets the needs of the world’s most creative brands, using higher opacity white for shrink sleeves, new inks including HP Indigo ElectroInk Silver, fluorescent pink, and a comprehensive white ink portfolio. HP Indigo 6K Digital Press adds high-value capabilities, from brand protection to embellishments, with greater production efficiencies, to grow your business with a field-proven solution.

Mr. A. Appadurai, Country Manager, Indigo & Inkjet Business Solutions, HP India

Mr. A. Appadurai, Country Manager, Indigo & Inkjet Business Solutions, HP India said, “We are elated to be a part of Printpack 2022 which exhibits our technology-driven innovations that meet the evolving needs and expectations of our partners. HP Indigo is driving digital transformation and providing support to the customer’s business growth by enabling better-automated tools to enhance productivity. As personalization will continue to be a growth area for the industry, HP envisions to invest in more technological innovations and accelerate the momentum of excellence by serving customers with the best quality print and tailor-made experiences.”

To make the experience more personalized, for the first time in India, the expo will exhibit live station to experience HP xRServices powered by Microsoft Hololens 2, the latest innovation for the next generation of printers. The collaboration will see HP xRServices and Microsoft Hololens 2, create a virtual-real world combination in which customers can connect with HP engineers in a split second, at any point of their print production. Wearing the Microsoft Hololens 2 headset the users will get the feeling of being physically present with a virtual coach on hand to guide them through the process.

At the Print Pack 2022, HP will bring the experience of more than 50 live theatre sessions on the latest innovative trends in the printing industry and will host a display gallery to showcase HP’s innovative and award-winning print applications from the HP Indigo customers including textile printing, mosaic, specialty applications using VPVG, Silver, Easy release, White & fluorescent inks. This is coupled with demonstrating an interesting and exciting display of real Brand samples printed using different HP Indigo digital presses.

HP Indigo drives toward a net-zero carbon, fully regenerative economy while engineering the industry’s most sustainable portfolio of products and solutions. It offers the most sustainable and efficient way to produce on-demand flexible packaging.

HP Commercial segment stall in collaboration with Redington will be displayed in Hall no: 5, Stall no: C-18-C20. Labels & Packaging segment stall in collaboration with Technova will be displayed in the hall no: 9-C, Stall no: G-16, 17 & 18 in Greater Noida from 26th -30th May 2022.

