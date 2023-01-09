HP to Display New Indigo Presses at the 2023 Photo Fair 2023

- Advertisement - -

HP India will display the latest HP Indigo 7K Digital Presses at the Photo Fair 2023 to be held from 5-6 January 2023 (in Mumbai). HP India will also showcase HP Indigo-printed premium-quality photos and automation technologies through live product demonstrations, experiential zones, and HP Indigo discovery sessions for certain brands throughout the event. The HP Indigo digital press, which delivers great ink performance for up to 200 years, is the most reliable and durable device in the photo print industry. Photobooks printed by HP Indigo have received multiple digital print awards and earned recognition on a global scale during the past ten years. To enhance the quality of printing further, HP indigo has also introduced two new ElectroInks – Vivid Green and Vivid Pink – especially designed for Indian Weddings.

HP Indigo 15K Digital Press: The HP Indigo 15K Digital Press offers high-definition printing at a new level of excellence, a new standard in print quality, for a broad range of applications useful for commercial and photo printers looking to expand their businesses. It provides the fundamental values that Indigo stands for –high productivity and offset-matching print quality. HP Indigo 15K Digital Press has FM screens, a broader selection of substrates, and extra options up to 600 microns (24 pt.). There are now two brand-new inks to go with it – ElectroInks Premium White and Invisible Yellow.

HP Indigo 7K Digital Press: The HP Indigo 7K Digital Press offers multiple uses, top-notch quality, and color for commercial and photo printing that lasts for up to 200 years. As photographers are sensitive to facial tones, HP Indigo generally uses the 6-color printing method to capture certain hues. The HP Indigo 7K Digital Press, in contrast to traditional printing techniques, enables high-quality printing for picture applications, enabling users to print across a truly wide color spectrum using the revolutionary new Vivid Pink and Vivid Green inks.

A. Appadurai, Country Manager, Indigo & Inkjet Business Solutions, HP India

A. Appadurai, Country Manager, Indigo & Inkjet Business Solutions, HP India said, “India is a biggest Professional Photo Printing market for HP Indigo in the world, HP Indigo presses have revolutionized the photo industry completely in the last 15 years by taking our products and its capabilities to the amazing photographers. Along with the finest photo labs in the country (our customers) we have been able to transform the lives of the photographers by offering world class products like Non tearable, waterproof, light weight, vivid color albums that last for over 200 years. Our revolutionary digital printing press solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of the photo and commercial printing industry. As the market leader in our segment, we try to stay ahead of the curve by anticipating future trends and requirements and offering relevant solutions to meet those needs.”

The HP India exhibit at Photo Fair 2023 was hosted by HP and AIPTIA. HP would be showing the unlimited possibilities and the newest sizes of 14 X 20 photobooks that will create the next wave in the industry. Over 50 finest photo labs of India will be showcasing the new products at our stall. They will take visitors through a live demonstration, with an engaging display of samples printed utilizing HP Indigo digital presses. Visitors will also be able to interact with HP Indigo customers, media partners, and solutions vendors at the HP Booth.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.