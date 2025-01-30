HP set to showcase a wide range of digital printing solutions at Printpack India 2025

- Advertisement -

HP India, in collaboration with Redington & TechNova, will showcase the latest innovations from the HP Indigo series at Printpack India 2025. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore live and virtual demonstrations of the Indigo digital presses, engage with interactive experiential zones, and discover the Tower of productivity. The event will be held from February 1-5, 2025, at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, at Hall 16, Booth K-36 & K20.

Mr. A Appadurai, Country Manager, Indigo & Inkjet Business Solutions, HP India

Mr. A Appadurai, Country Manager, Indigo & Inkjet Business Solutions, HP India said, “India’s printing and packaging industry is transforming rapidly. Businesses are focusing on personalized, eco-friendly designs that resonate with customers and reduce waste. Digital printing is at the front of this shift, enabling businesses to innovate and scale like never before. HP has already installed 25 B2 digital presses across India, with 50% of them in Tier 2 cities. This demonstrates our commitment to empowering customers nationwide and underscores our leadership in the B2 segment.”

He added, “At HP, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. We are continuously developing cutting-edge technologies to deliver exceptional quality and personalized solutions for our customers. We’re thrilled to participate in Printpack 2025 and showcase our latest advancements in digital printing that redefine the future of this industry.”

HP will display its key digital press platforms this year:

HP Indigo 100K Digital Press:

The HP Indigo 100K Digital Press is the world’s most productive B2 digital solution, capable of printing 6,000 sheets per hour with true non-stop digital capabilities. Designed for medium to high-volume short runs, it helps reduce turnaround times, increase automation, and lower plate, labor, and handling costs. With advanced paper handling and offset-like gripper-to-gripper architecture, the HP Indigo 100K delivers higher productivity, revolutionizing the Indian digital print industry with new cost economics. HP’s liquid electrophotography (LEP) technology ensures high-quality prints with crisp linework, vivid images, and smooth vignettes.

HP Indigo 15K Digital Press:

The HP Indigo 15K Digital Press sets a new standard in print quality, delivering high-definition, offset-matching results across a wide range of applications. Designed for commercial and photo printers, it offers unmatched productivity with seven ink stations for unlimited color combinations, including new ElectroInks Premium White and Invisible Yellow. Capable of printing on substrates up to 600 microns (24 pt.), the press supports B2 and B3 formats, making it ideal for a variety of high-impact applications.

HP Indigo 6K Digital Press:

HP is reinforcing its ‘HP Indigo First, Flexo Second’ mantra, emphasizing on-demand high-quality digital printing with broad versatility for any job, regardless of length. HP will present an extensive application gallery featuring packaging samples printed on the HP Indigo 6K Digital Press. The HP Indigo 6K Digital Press is a versatile press, making it an ideal choice for diverse applications, including labels, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, in-mold labels, laminated tubes, and folding cartons in roll form.

HP will showcase HP xRServices powered by Microsoft HoloLens 2 at the expo, offering a unique, immersive experience for the next generation of printers. Visitors can experience live, real-time support, where they can virtually connect with HP engineers during print production. Using the HoloLens 2 headset, users will feel as if they are physically present with a virtual coach, guiding them through the process and enhancing their workflow efficiency.

