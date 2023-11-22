HP released new printing products targeting markets in China

- Advertisement - -

The US-based HP has released a string of new printing products in China to target the home printing market, as well as the small and medium-sized enterprise market, and the large enterprise market. The move is part of HP’s long-term commitment to China, as it works to better tap the country’s position as both a crucial market and an important part of its global supply chains. IDC predicted that by 2026, China’s digital transformation expenditure on hardware will exceed $300 billion. This means that compared to other countries, Chinese enterprises still have a significant demand for hardware in the process of digital transformation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.