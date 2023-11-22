Wednesday, November 22, 2023
HP released new printing products targeting markets in China

By NCN News Network
The US-based HP has released a string of new printing products in China to target the home printing market, as well as the small and medium-sized enterprise market, and the large enterprise market. The move is part of HP’s long-term commitment to China, as it works to better tap the country’s position as both a crucial market and an important part of its global supply chains. IDC predicted that by 2026, China’s digital transformation expenditure on hardware will exceed $300 billion. This means that compared to other countries, Chinese enterprises still have a significant demand for hardware in the process of digital transformation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

