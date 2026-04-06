HP Reimagines the Future of Work

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HP Inc. announced new AI-powered devices, security innovations, and intelligent workflow solutions at HP Imagine 2026 designed to help businesses and individuals thrive in an AI-driven future of work.

Mr. Bruce Broussard, Interim Chief Executive Officer, HP Inc

“As we look ahead, the Future of Work is about making work simpler in a world that’s getting more complex. At HP, we’re focused on using AI to create more connected experiences that help organizations move faster and help people do their best work,” said Mr. Bruce Broussard, Interim Chief Executive Officer, HP Inc. “At HP Imagine 2026, we’re showing how that comes to life through solutions that work together, securely and seamlessly, so our customers can do their best work wherever work happens.”

Empowering People to Do Their Best Work

Despite rapid digital transformation, friction persists. According to HP’s 2025 Work Relationship Index, only 20% of workers have a healthy relationship with work, and 22% experience monthly technology issues that disrupt focus. The right technology changes that.

Employees equipped with the right tools are twice as likely to feel positive about their work and report a 33-point improvement in overall experience scores. AI is amplifying that impact at scale: HP’s internal deployment of AI PCs drove a 16% productivity keeping employees productive and businesses moving.

On-Device Intelligence, Right Where Work Happens

To further reduce complexity across the modern workplace, HP introduced HP IQ bringing local, on-device intelligence and proximity-based connectivity together with enterprise manageability to unlock new levels of employee productivity and collaboration across HP AI PCs and workplace devices.

HP IQ will debut on the next generation of HP EliteBook X G2 AI PCs and initial on-device AI features experiences will include:

Ask IQ: Responds to text and voice inputs, surfacing contextual answers and guidance.

Analyze: Helps employees users interact with personal files (including PDF, TXT, DOC, PPT) to get summaries and actionable insights.

Notes & Knowledge: Keeps a running record of interactions so employees can pick up where they left off and organizes notes so they can be searched and shared more easily.

Meeting Agent: Quickly captures ideas or records notes during a meeting without forcing app switching, helping participants stay focused.

HP IQ can be configured through the HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) and deployed through WXP or other enterprise management tools like Microsoft Intune.

Friction-Free Collaboration Across the HP Ecosystem

As part of HP IQ, HP introduced HP NearSense, a new spatial intelligence that helps devices discover, connect, and collaborate, simplifying transitions between tasks and environments. HP NearSense helps people move work between nearby devices more easily by enabling real-time sharing of context and capabilities, powering experiences like:

The easiest PC-to-PC file sharing solution offering the most secure experience – allowing users to drag and drop documents, images, and presentations to nearby colleagues instantly.

Single-click join – enabling seamless, one-click options for joining conference room meetings.





Over time, HP plans to extend NearSense capabilities are planned to expand across the HP ecosystem to HP Poly video conferencing solutions, print devices, desktops, workstations, peripherals and more.

Built for Always-On, AI-Powered Work

Designed for office collaborators and mobile professionals, HP unveiled the EliteBook 6 G2q Next Gen AI PC, bringing together high-performance AI computing, connected experiences, exceptional battery life, and premium design in a lightweight, ultra-slim form factor.

Maximizes productivity for advanced, agentic AI workflows with up to 85 TOPS NPU performance on Snapdragon® X2 Elite and X2 Plus processors, enabling fast, local AI experiences on this Copilot+ PC. HP is working with 100+ ISV partners to leverage the device’s local AI capabilities—including Rakuten, Goodnotes, and Guidde.

Keeps work moving all day with long-lasting battery life and always-connected experiences, enabled by industry-leading reliability and unlimited data when powered by HP Go 5G, automatically switching between carriers for the best connection available.

Adapts to hybrid workstyles with a sleek, lightweight chassis up to 15 percent thinner than the previous generation for easier transitions between locations—paired with a Glacier Silver finish.

Protects work virtually everywhere with embedded security designed for modern IT environments, including HP Wolf Pro Security Next Gen Antivirus (NGAV) and new physical intrusion detection that powers down the device and protects memory if the chassis is opened.

HP also expanded its commercial lineup – including AMD and Intel options – reflecting the growing diversity of roles, workflows, and environments across today’s organizations, and ensuring IT departments and even users can choose the right device based on how work gets done versus a one-size-fits-all approach.

Security for the Future of Work

HP announced new hardware-enforced protections and quantum-resistant safeguards, strengthening security across its portfolio and closing known industry gaps while preparing customers for emerging threats:

HP TPM Guard: The first hardware solution to stop physical TPM bus attacks, delivering the world’s first business notebook to prevent physical-access attacks that defeat BitLocker drive encryption. HP TPM Guard protects against this threat by introducing an encrypted link between the TPM and CPU, preventing interception and probing attacks. The TPM is cryptographically bound to the device, rendering it inoperable if removed or tampered with – closing this industry wide security gap, without adding complexity for IT teams.

Expanded HP Wolf Security capabilities: HP is also strengthening security across its commercial PC portfolio by announcing new HP Wolf Security capabilities. These are focused on increasing the synergy between WXP, HP Wolf Security, and the enterprise architecture to reduce operational overhead and cyber-risk.

Faster Document Digitization with Quantum‑Resistant Security

Designed for businesses navigating hybrid work and accelerated digitization, HP introduced the LaserJet Pro 4000/4100 Series and LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 Series – combining fast, reliable printing, AI‑powered document processing, and quantum‑resistant security to bridge paper and digital workflows.

Built for small and growing businesses, the HP LaserJet Pro 4000/4100 Series delivers professional‑quality monochrome printing in a compact, cost‑efficient design. As the world’s first SMB printer with quantum‑resistant security, it helps protect sensitive documents while remaining easy to set up and manage for organizations with limited IT resources. The series also offers up to 25% lower print costs with TerraJet Toner technology and is backed by a three‑year warranty.

The HP LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 Series is designed for large, fast‑paced businesses that require speed, reliability, and advanced security. With high‑speed printing and scanning, HP FutureSmart firmware to keep devices up to date, and AI features such as Scan AI Enhanced and Editable OCR, it can reduce manual document processing time by up to 50%. Serviceability is streamlined, with 90% of serviceable parts replaceable in under eight minutes.

Future‑Ready Performance for Power Users

As AI workloads grow more complex and data sensitivity increases, HP announced a new generation of HP Z Workstations, and AI solutions designed to empower the world’s best with the most powerful compute, while also helping IT organizations modernize their infrastructure for a hybrid future.

HP Z8 Fury: Designed to meet the most demanding compute and AI workloads, with support for up to four NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max‑Q GPUs and next-generation workstation Intel processors, the Z8 Fury is purpose‑built as a high‑performance GPU host for advanced AI development, visual effects, and simulation workloads.

HP Max Side Panel for Z8 Fury and Z4 workstations: An industry first‑ chassis expander that increases internal volume by 15 percent. The new HP Max Side Panel allows power users and IT to install larger graphics cards tool free, while maintaining thermal performance and IT approved ‑serviceability.

HP also announced updates to its mobile portfolio with the HP ZBook X G2i, HP ZBook 8 G2i, and ZBook 8G2a. These thin-and-light mobile workstations deliver next-generation AI workstation performance which includes AMD and Intel options, scalable memory, and improved portability without sacrificing battery life.

Improving Digital Experience Management

HP is expanding its ecosystem to help organizations move from reactive support to proactive, AI-driven operations.

HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) now includes AI-generated remediation paths, custom telemetry reporting, a new Carbon Footprint Report for sustainability insights, Microsoft Teams Pulse Notifications, Wolf Protect and Trace API integration, and Poly+ Analyze premium collaboration support.

HP is enhancing its Large Format construction ecosystem by connecting HP DesignJet multifunction printers (MFPs), HP Build Workspace, and HP Z Workstations to bridge digital design and on‑site execution, turning paper plans into connected plans with real‑time alignment from office to jobsite.

Shaping the Future of Play

Enabling a seamless transition from work into play, HP continues to elevate gaming with intelligent performance and personalization:

HyperX OMEN MAX 45L: HP’s featuring up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 270K Plus, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090, second-generation Cryo Chamber™ cooling, and modular expandability.

HyperX OMEN 35L: Delivers customizable high-performance gaming in an upgrade-ready design.

OMEN AI: Now available across leading PC games, including Minecraft, Roblox and Marvel Rivals, delivering one-click delivering one-click FPS optimization by intelligently tuning hardware, system, and game settings to unlock greater performance from existing hardware.

OMEN Gaming Hub: New AI-powered capabilities enable players to create content, personalize their experience, and enhance communication through partnerships with HeyGen and Voicemod.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

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