HP powers its Pavilion laptops with premium features for seamless work, learn and play

HP introduced its latest Pavilion Plus notebooks in India, to cater to the diverse needs of GenZs and millennials. The new HP Pavilion Plus laptops are equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core processors to keep up with these consumers’ fast-paced lifestyle and their diverse computing needs. HP also introduced its HP 14 and HP 15 laptops with improved -performance, design and security features. Both the Pavilion and HP 14 &15 series are HP’s most popular and highest selling consumer notebooks in India.

GenZs and Millennials look for devices that allow them to work and play from home to their backyard or while travelling. The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is built for the hybrid lifestyle with x360 hinge and multi-touch for improved mobile productivity and entertainment-on-the-go. It also comes with multiple port options such as full-function USB-C ports, with USB-C power adapter support, HDMI and headphone jack for the consumers to seamlessly integrate their tech ecosystem. The HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is equipped with a manual camera shutter door to provide enhanced privacy and security. The Pavilion Plus 14 weighs just 1.39 kgs, built in a clean, modern design. The Pavilion range of laptops are available in three sophisticated colours including Natural Silver, Rose Gold, Warm Gold and Spruce Blue.

Mr. Vickram Bedi, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India, said, “PC user base in India is expanding with youngsters from both metro cities and smaller towns using PCs for work, learn and entertainment purposes. At HP, we constantly expand and innovate our ecosystem to meet the evolving needs of our young and modern consumers. We have built the all-new HP Pavilion Plus 14 laptops, to cater to the hybrid lifestyle with features such as multi-touch and numerous ports. Additonally, our new HP 14 and HP 15 are built to provide superior performance at an affordable price, so users remain connected, engaged, and productive.”

Introducing the new HP 14 and HP 15:

With versatility and affordability as the key focus, HP also launched its all-new HP 14 and HP 15 laptops, which are built to deliver top-notch performance. The laptops are compact, and easy to carry. The laptops are durable with seamless metal design on cover chassis. With Intel’s latest processors, the laptops deliver robust performance and multitasking. The optional finger-print reader provides a faster and secure way to log-in. In line with HP’s sustainability commitment, all the newly launched devices – HP Pavilion Plus, HP Pavilion X360 HP 14 and 15 are built with ocean bound plastic and post-consumer recycled plastic.

