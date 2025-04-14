HP OmniBook Next-Gen AI PCs now available for pre-order

- Advertisement -

HP announced the pre-booking of its next-generation HP OmniBook AI PCs in India. As Copilot+ PCs, these devices are designed to deliver AI capabilities for enhanced performance, creativity and collaboration.

Tailored for retail consumers—including content creators, freelancers, and hybrid workers—the new HP OmniBook AI PCs are available for pre-booking via HP online store and HP World stores.

HP OmniBook Next-Gen AI PCs: Unlocking new era of AI experiences

HP OmniBooks Next-Gen AI PCs are built on the latest X86 architecture. They are powered with Intel Lunar Lake and AMD Strix Point and Kracken Point processors. With a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of up to 55 trillion operations per second (TOPS), these Next-Gen AI PCs enable seamless multitasking and efficiency.

HP AI Companion: AI-Powered Performance, Anytime, Anywhere

HP OmniBook Next-Gen AI PCs come equipped with HP AI Companion, an on-device AI research assistant that provides instant answers and secure file analysis—even offline.

Enhanced Virtual Interactions with Poly Camera Pro

The new Poly Camera Pro transforms video conferencing with AI-powered features like Magic Background, seamless streaming integration, presenter overlays, multi-camera support, customizable aesthetics, and auto-framing—turning any workspace into a professional studio.

Part of the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio, HP’s OmniBook Next Gen- AI PCs are designed for the future of work.

Pre-booking details:

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 starts at Rs.186,499. Consumers can pre-book the HP OmniBook Ultra via HP World stores and HP Online store. Click here.

HP OmniBook X Flip starts at Rs.114,999. Consumers can pre-book the OmniBook X Flip via HP Online store. Click here.

HP OmniBook 7 starts at Rs.87,499. Consumers can pre-book the HP OmniBook 7 via HP World stores and HP Online store. Click here.

HP OmniBook 5 starts at Rs.78,999. Consumers can pre-book the HP OmniBook 5 via HP World stores and HP Online store. Click here.

