HP launches the HP Latex FS70 W Printer in India

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HP India launches the HP Latex FS70 W Printer, the latest addition to its large format printing portfolio. Designed for exceptional speed and consistent print quality, the HP Latex FS70 W helps print service providers (PSPs) meet the growing demand for faster turnaround times and high-quality output. Alongside the launch, HP also unveiled the HP Latex Productivity Kit and an enhanced HP PrintOS Production Hub, offering an end-to-end solution that streamlines workflows, drives scalable innovation, and supports sustainability. Visitors can experience these solutions firsthand from April 9-11, 2026, at Media Expo Mumbai 2026, Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, at Hall No 06, Stall M20.

Over the years, HP has consistently advanced innovation in large format printing with technologies that help businesses expand application possibilities. Following the launch of the HP Latex R530 Printer and the HP Latex 730 and 830 Printer Series recently, HP is now extending its scalable FS platform with the HP Latex FS70 W to deliver greater growth, quality, efficiency, and sustainability for businesses.

Mr. Vitesh Sharma, Country Head – India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for Large Format Printing Business, HP said, “India is a dynamic and fast-evolving market, where the future of print is being shaped by integrated workflows, digitization, and intelligent solutions. At HP, we have built a comprehensive Latex portfolio that addresses diverse customer needs, including our recently introduced R530 All in One printer that seamlessly handle both rigid and flexible media. Now with the launch of our Flexible Scalable 70W 10 ft industrial class printer, we further strengthen this portfolio, ensuring that print service providers have the right solutions to serve every application and unlock new segments. Complemented by our PrintOS ecosystem, HP today delivers a truly end-to-end, connected platform that is empowering PSPs to optimize workflows, scale with agility, and consistently deliver high-quality results”.

HP Latex FS70 W Printer

The HP Latex FS70 W Printer is HP’s most productive Latex printer to date, delivering vibrant output, robust performance, and sustainable design that scales with growing businesses. It prints at 117 m²/hr outdoors (1,259 sq ft/hr) and 91 m²/hr indoors (980 sq ft/hr), with a maximum speed of 162 m²/hr (1,744 sq ft/hr), enabling faster turnarounds without compromising quality. A 6L white ink cartridge allows PSPs to expand into higher-margin applications and run unattended overnight printing.

The printer integrates HP PrintOS Configuration Center and an embedded spectrophotometer to ensure consistent color across global fleets while streamlining operations. Built for high-volume efficiency, durable performance and long-term profitability, the HP Latex FS70 W Printer features enhanced unattended printing, optimized print modes, and a scalable platform ready for evolving needs. Features such as a jumbo dual-roll kit, 10L high-capacity ink system, optional overcoat printhead, and ink collector enhance versatility and productivity for long production runs.

Sustainability is central to the FS70 W, with orderless water-based HP Latex inks certified by UL ECOLOGO® and UL GREENGUARD Gold, providing safer print environments and responsible printing practices. Customers can further accelerate sustainability through HP Sustainability Amplifier and HP Planet Partners program, recycling supplies and hardware while minimizing environmental impact.

HP Latex Productivity Kit

HP Latex Productivity Kit is designed for HP Latex FS series customers, enabling a direct path to FS70-level performance without replacing existing printers. Compatible with FS50 and FS60 models, the kit upgrades key subsystems to increase productivity by up to 30% in key applications, while streamlining maintenance and minimizes downtime. With enhanced speed, scalability, and robustness, the upgrade helps print service providers accelerate turnaround times, reduce operating costs, and take on higher-margin applications, extending the lifecycle of their current investment.

Enhanced HP PrintOS Production Hub

HP PrintOS Production Hub transforms PSP operations by digitizing workflows, centralizing order and production management, and enabling real-time collaboration. The latest updates integrate Design & eCommerce orders with a unified dashboard, offer consolidated analytics, and enhance collaboration through roles, permissions, comments, and activity feeds. PSPs can now automatically preflight files, assign jobs, and send orders directly to RIP, compatible with any printing device. These features maximize productivity, simplify operations, and enhance the value of HP’s Premium PrintOS Suite and Plus plans, helping customers unlock daily efficiency gains within HP’s evolving ecosystem.

Visitors can experience HP’s latest Large Format innovations through live demos at the Media Expo, with experts showcasing solutions that boost productivity and streamline workflows for print service providers and design professionals.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

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