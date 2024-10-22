HP launches OmniBook Ultra Flip AI PCs to enhance content creation

- Advertisement -

HP unveiled OmniBook Ultra Flip in India, its first 2-in-1 next-gen AI PC designed to empower young freelancers and creators with unmatched style, performance, and versatility. Tailored for those seeking an optimal AI-powered creative experience, the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip is equipped with Intel’s Lunar Lake Processors, and its dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), capable of 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS). This enables powerful generative AI to run locally for enhanced content creation and productivity.

As today’s work environment demands high-performance AI PCs, the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip pushes the boundaries of innovation, allowing users to focus on what matters most. Designed specifically for creators and freelancers with dynamic lifestyles, this versatile device delivers exceptional performance for tasks such as video editing, graphic design, and virtual collaboration. Packed with AI-driven enhancements, it elevates video quality, battery life and collaboration tools, making it the ideal companion for creators on the go. Additionally, the OmniBook Ultra Flip comes with HP Wolf Security which offers advanced security features to protect against cyber threats and ensure robust data security, offering creators peace of mind as they navigate their projects.

Mr. Vineet Gehani – Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India

“At HP, we are committed to fostering growth, nurturing creativity and unleashing limitless innovation. We understand the evolving needs of today’s freelancers and creators, who require power, flexibility and security in their devices to keep pace with their lifestyles. The OmniBook Ultra Flip is our answer to that demand, blending cutting-edge AI capabilities with uncompromising performance and security. This is more than just a device—it’s a tool that empowers users to focus on what they do best,” said Mr. Vineet Gehani – Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India.

Flexible Style and Performance Without Compromise: The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip

Designed to inspire: Create, edit, and sketch on an ultra-thin form factor that easily switches between laptop, tablet, and tent modes. A stunning 2.8K OLED display offers an immersive visual experience to draw or review creative designs. Personalize content generation on the world’s first 2-in-1 next-gen AI PC with inking and a haptic touchpad. Collaborate with others clearly and crisply with the device’s 9 MP AI camera and Poly Audio.

Balanced power and performance: On-the-go creators can confidently create on a device engineered to be cool and quiet – yet performant. The OmniBook Ultra Flip leverages the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor (Series 2) with a dedicated AI engine, delivering up to 21 hours of battery life (local video playback) for a seamless creation experience.

Trusted security powered by AI: HP Wolf Security for consumers includes a unique security chip and self-healing PC core for professional-level security, keeping data secure and provides protection against cyber-threats. McAfee Smart AI™ Deepfake Detector detects AI-generated audio to warn users of potential fraud or misinformation.

Copilot+: Coupled with Copilot+ PC, these PCs supercharge creativity and productivity for a more personalized, powerful computing experience. Whether generating content or brainstorming ideas, Copilot+ empowers creators every step of the way.

Productive ways to interact: The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip PCs offer the user easier and more productive ways to interact with content. It comes with new gesture controls to seamlessly scroll up or down the screen and increase or decrease the volume.

Sustainability for today and tomorrow: HP remains committed to reducing environmental impact and optimizing energy efficiency. The OmniBook Ultra Flip is built with 90% recycled metals, 50% post-consumer recycled plastics, and an EPEAT® Gold with Climate+ and ENERGY STAR® certified design.

Personalization Built-In: HP AI Companion & Poly Camera Pro

HP’s 2-in-1 next-gen OmniBook Ultra Flip AI PCs are equipped with AI Companion and Poly Camera Pro, which personalize and optimize a user’s experience for greater productivity and collaboration.

Interact intuitively: AI Companion uses generative AI to help people analyze private files and discover information to refine and create content or respond quickly and accurately to key tasks. The Perform assistant helps users optimize PC performance, customize settings, and troubleshoot HP products.

Collaborate clearly: Poly Camera Pro utilizes the NPU to power webcam features like Spotlight and Background Blur & Replace to maintain CPU performance more efficiently while preserving battery life.

Pricing and Availability

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Next-Gen AI PC Ultra 7 is available now on HP online store, Amazon, Flipkart along with offline stores starting at Rs. 1,81,999 in Eclipse Grey and Atmospheric Blue colours.

is available now on HP online store, Amazon, Flipkart along with offline stores starting at Rs. 1,81,999 in Eclipse Grey and Atmospheric Blue colours. The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Next-Gen AI PC Ultra 9 will be available on HP online store, Amazon, Flipkart along with offline stores starting at Rs. 1,91,999 in Atmospheric Blue colour.

will be available on HP online store, Amazon, Flipkart along with offline stores starting at Rs. 1,91,999 in Atmospheric Blue colour. Consumers will get Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premier Elements (PEPE) worth Rs 9,999 free of cost on the purchase of HP OmniBook Ultra, till 31 st October 2024.

(PEPE) worth Rs 9,999 free of cost on the purchase of HP OmniBook Ultra, till 31 October 2024. Consumers can also avail No cost EMI 18/0 with Bajaj Finance.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 187