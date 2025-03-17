HP launches its new lineup of Next-Gen AI commercial PCs for businesses

- Advertisement -

HP introduced its new range of next-generation commercial AI PCs in India, designed to meet the changing needs of businesses and professionals. The lineup includes HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch, HP EliteBook X G1i 14-inch, and HP EliteBook X G1i Flip 14-inch models. These PCs are powered by the latest Intel Core™ Ultra processors, featuring a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that can handle up to 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Additionally, HP has launched the EliteBook X G1a 14-inch notebook in India, featuring AMD Ryzen® processors and an HP-exclusive NPU that delivers up to an industry-leading 55 TOPS, setting a new benchmark in AI performance.

As the work environment continues to evolve, leaders need mobile devices that not only keep them connected but also enhance their productivity, collaboration, and security. HP’s latest lineup of next-gen AI-powered EliteBooks is designed to meet these needs. They offer ultra-light designs, long-lasting batteries, and powerful performance for seamless multitasking and excel in performance-intensive tasks such as content creation and data analysis.

With AI-enhanced features like the HP AI Companion and Poly Camera Pro, the EliteBooks personalize and optimize the user experience, making collaboration more efficient. The integrated Microsoft Copilot key provides easy access to the AI assistant with a simple prompt. Additionally, HP Wolf Security delivers robust protection against emerging cyber threats, always safeguarding sensitive data.

Mr. Vineet Gehani – Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India

“The year 2025 marks a pivotal moment in the adoption of AI PCs, redefining how technology supports work and innovation. At HP, we believe AI PCs are driving the next big shift in productivity and collaboration. Our EliteBook lineup is engineered to optimize efficiency, enhance security, and deliver personalized experiences tailored to the future of work. By integrating cutting-edge AI, advanced security features, and sustainable innovation, these devices are setting a new benchmark in the industry—transforming technology into something that’s fully aligned with the needs of today’s businesses.” Mr. Vineet Gehani, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India.

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch Notebook Next Gen AI PC

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch Notebook Next-Gen AI PC combines a sleek, ultrathin, and ultra-light design with powerful performance to deliver lightning-fast decision-making and AI-enhanced collaboration without compromise.

Weighing just 1.19 kg[i], it features up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance with Intel® Core Ultra 5 and 7 (Series 2) processors, supercharging productivity for faster multitasking and content creation

It offers a professional video creation experience with the world’s first AI business notebook featuring a 9MP camera[ii], dual microphones, and AI-powered Poly Camera Pro for exceptional conferencing. The sharp 120 Hz 3K OLED display and the world’s largest haptic trackpad enhance virtual interactions[iii].

Built with sustainability in mind, the EliteBook uses 90% recycled magnesium in external covers[iv], 50% post-consumer recycled plastic in the keycaps[v], and 100% recyclable packaging[vi].

HP EliteBook X G1i 14-inch Notebook & HP EliteBook X Flip G1i 14-inch Notebook Next-Gen AI PCs

The HP EliteBook X G1i Next Gen AI PC empowers your business with AI-driven insights, advanced collaboration features, and extended battery life.

Powered by Intel® Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors with up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance, it accelerates tasks like transcribing meetings and creating presentations.

The lightweight EliteBook X Flip G1i starting with 1.4kg[i] easily transitions between laptop, tablet, and tent modes to suit any workstyle and pairs seamlessly with the HP Rechargeable Active Pen[ii] for precise note-taking.

HP Sure Sense AI enhances workflow efficiency and boosts productivity while optimizing battery life. A new fingerprint sensor built into the power key allows quick, secure logins with just a touch. Poly Camera Pro enhances collaboration with background adjustments and auto-framing, while four Poly Studio-tuned speakers ensure crystal-clear audio.

Robust security is provided by the built-in HP Endpoint Security Controller (ESC)[iii], protecting against

quantum computing threats. Made with over 70% recycled materials[iv], the EliteBook X G1i supports

sustainability while reducing energy consumption[v].

HP EliteBook X G1a 14-inch Notebook Next Gen AI PC

The HP EliteBook X G1a 14-inch Next Gen AI PC offers lightning-fast local AI performance, making it the ideal choice for tech visionaries.

Powered by next-gen AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO and 9 PRO processors, it delivers up to 55 TOPS of NPU performance for demanding tasks like content creation and data analysis. With 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM running at 8000 Mbps, it ensures high-speed AI processing[i].

The AI-enhanced webcam with adaptive dimming and Poly Studio audio tuning provides crystal-clear conferencing. Poly Camera Pro features like Background Adjustments and Auto Framing keep you and your ideas front and center.

HP Smart Sense paired with 40W Thermal Design Power (TDP) and dual turbo high-density fans drive fast responsiveness with cool and quiet performance[ii].

Weighing just 1.49 kg[iii], it includes a built-in HP Endpoint Security Controller[iv] to protect against quantum computing threats, fast charging (50% in 30 minutes)[v], and optional HP Device Life Extension[vi] for improved sustainability and longer device lifespan.

Pricing and Availability

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch will be available at HP Online stores at MRP of 2,67,223 / in Atmosphere blue colour

will be available at HP Online stores at / in The HP EliteBook X G1i 14-inch – inch will be available at HP Online stores at MRP of 2,23,456 / in Atmosphere blue and Glacier silver colour

– inch will be available at HP Online stores at / in The HP EliteBook X Flip G1i 14 – inch will be available at HP Online stores at MRP of 2,58,989/ in Atmosphere blue and Glacier silver colour

The HP EliteBook X G1a 14-inch will be available at HP Online stores at MRP of 2,21,723/ in Glacier silver color.

