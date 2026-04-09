HP Launches ‘HP Smart Champs’ India’s Ultimate Learning Game Show for Young Minds in collaboration with JioStar

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HP India, in collaboration with JioStar, announced the launch of ‘HP Smart Champs’, India’s ultimate 10-episode learning game show conceptualised and produced by JioStar CreativeWorks, aimed at inspiring young learners. Hosted by actor Sanya Malhotra, the show brings together some of the country’s brightest students from Grades 5–9 competing in teams for the coveted title of ‘HP Smart Champs’ along with exciting prizes. The show will stream on JioHotstar starting 11th April and premiere on Nick on 18th April, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.

Ms. Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, HP India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh,

Ms. Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, HP India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, said, “At HP, we believe nurturing India’s youth is key to the country’s progress, and technology plays a foundational role in enabling this. With HP Smart Champs, we wanted to create something beyond traditional learning—a fun-filled, action-packed platform where curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking take center stage. Watching the students tackle challenges with energy and excitement is truly inspiring. By combining print with interactive formats, we are helping young minds move beyond rote learning toward deeper understanding.”

Mr. Satish Kumar, Senior Director, Print Category, HP India

Commenting on the launch of the show, Mr. Satish Kumar, Senior Director – Print Category, HP India said, “The launch of HP Smart Champs marks an exciting milestone in our efforts to reimagine learning through the power of print. At HP, we see print as an essential enabler of active, hands-on education that nurtures curiosity, critical thinking, and creativity among students. Powered by HP Smart Tank printers, the show brings print-based learning to life in an engaging and accessible format. HP Smart Champs reflects our commitment to empowering young minds through innovative print solutions that enable deeper understanding and meaningful learning experiences.”

Mr. Mahesh Shetty, Head – Entertainment Sales, Television & Consumer Products, JioStar

Mr. Mahesh Shetty, Head – Entertainment Sales, Television & Consumer Products, JioStar said “Children today are growing up in a world that constantly encourages them to ask questions, explore ideas and learn through experience. HP Smart Champs is designed to reflect this shift by blending entertainment with learning in a format that is engaging, energetic, and relatable. A multi-screen approach with airings on Nick – India’s No. 1 Children & Family Entertainment platform for 12 years along with JioHotstar is a meaningful and efficient way to engage viewers while reinforcing the importance of curiosity and smart thinking.”

Sharing her thoughts on hosting the show, Sanya Malhotra said: “What makes the show truly special is how effortlessly it blends learning with fun, sparking creativity, nurturing curiosity, and encouraging children to express themselves. With HP championing young minds, and the scale of Nick and JioHotstar, it goes beyond entertainment to become a meaningful platform that inspires and shapes the next generation.”

HP Smart Champs combines quiz and puzzle-style challenges where students’ knowledge, logic, and teamwork are put to the test. HP Smart Tank printers drive this experience, providing the printed clues, worksheets, and visual problem sets for students to work with. By interacting with these materials, the show encourages deeper engagement and moves students beyond rote learning and towards more applied understanding.

Winners of HP Smart Champs Season 1 will receive a champions’ prize of ₹10 lakh, while runners-up will be awarded ₹5 lakh. All winners will also receive HP AI laptops, Smart Tank printers, and HyperX accessories for educational use. The winning school will also receive an HP Smart Tech Lab, further strengthening HP’s commitment to enabling engaging and inclusive learning environments across India.

The HP Smart Champs journey began with school-level engagements across 26 cities, witnessing participation from over 1035 schools, where students participated in structured pen and paper-based assessments and HP Smart Tank–enabled learning activities. This was followed by city-level team quiz rounds, leading to the selection of 34 finalists who will compete in a studio-format finale in Mumbai.

Built on the belief that the right tools make learning engaging, HP Smart Champs promotes curiosity-led, hands-on education through print-enabled experiences. As part of HP’s mission to empower India’s next generation, the initiative brings hands-on learning to the forefront, reinforcing meaningful learning beyond screens. Working together with JioStar enables ‘HP Smart Champs’ to scale across both television and streaming platforms, establishing it as a nationwide initiative that champions curiosity and creativity.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

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