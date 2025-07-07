HP launches affordable OmniBook laptops with Next-Gen AI capabilities

- Advertisement -

HP unveiled its most affordable line-up of next-gen AI PCs in India. The new HP OmniBook 5 and 3 series are designed to bring powerful next-gen AI capabilities to budget-conscious users. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processors in OmniBook 5 and AMD Ryzen AI 300 series in Omnibook 3, the portfolio is equipped with dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of 45 to 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

The new HP OmniBook series brings the power of AI to value-focused users – from students and working professionals to everyday users who rely on their PC as an essential tool. Designed with affordability, simplicity and reliability in mind, these devices elevate everyday computing. With next-gen AI features that enhance video calls, boost collaboration, and optimize performance, the HP OmniBook lineup — including the 14-inch HP OmniBook 5, 15.6-inch HP OmniBook 3 and 14-inch HP OmniBook 3— empowers users to do more, effortlessly.

Mr. Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India

“With the launch of our new HP OmniBook next-gen AI PCs, we are making AI technology more accessible to a wider range of users. This new lineup offers intelligent features, strong performance, and thoughtful design at an affordable price point. It reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of students, professionals and everyday users across India, while continuing to lead in innovation,” said Mr. Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India.

The new HP OmniBook lineup brings powerful AI features to affordable PCs, making everyday computing smarter and more intuitive. With tools like HP AI Companion for personalized performance tuning, Windows Studio Effects for enhanced video calls (including auto-framing and noise removal), and built-in Copilot+ integration with a dedicated Copilot key, users get instant access to AI that boosts productivity and collaboration—right from startup.

HP OmniBook 5 14-inch:

Next-Gen AI Power with Snapdragon®: Smooth multitasking and on-device AI with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1-26-100 processor with up to 45 TOPS NPU.

Smooth multitasking and on-device AI with World’s longest battery: Up to 34 hours of battery life in an ultra-slim design.

Up to 34 hours of battery life in an ultra-slim design. Enhanced video and audio: Windows Studio Effects enables AI-powered auto framing for a better virtual presence. HP Audio Boost 2.0 amplifies low-pitch sounds, delivering a seamless audio experience with AI.

Windows Studio Effects enables AI-powered auto framing for a better virtual presence. HP Audio Boost 2.0 amplifies low-pitch sounds, delivering a seamless audio experience with AI. Immersive OLED Visuals: 2K OLED display for cinematic experiences with high colour contrast, true-to-life colours and fast response time.

HP OmniBook 3 15.6-inch & 14-inch:

AI-powered performance: Powerful efficiency with AI capabilities with AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 processors delivering up to 50 TOPS NPU.

Powerful efficiency with AI capabilities with AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 processors delivering up to 50 TOPS NPU. Connect and collaborate: Windows Studio Effects enhances video-calling experience. Video chat in sharp detail with HP True Vision camera, dual mics, and AI noise reduction for clear calls anytime.

Windows Studio Effects enhances video-calling experience. Video chat in sharp detail with HP True Vision camera, dual mics, and AI noise reduction for clear calls anytime. Elevated design: FHD display with 250 nits and a range of port options with 1x full function USB Type C, 2x USB Type A and 1x HDMI.

View more: 15.6” display option with 85% screen-to-body-ratio.

Aligned with HP’s sustainability goals, the new HP OmniBook line-up is made using post-consumer recycled plastics and ocean-bound materials in key components such as the speaker enclosures and keyboard keycaps. All models are EPEAT Gold Registered and ENERGY STAR® Certified, supporting HP’s commitment to environmental responsibility and reinforcing its vision for green technology.

Pricing and Availability:

HP OmniBook 5 14-inch is now available on the HP Online Stores and at offline retail stores. It starts at INR 75,999 and is available in Glacier Silver color.

is now available on the HP Online Stores and at offline retail stores. It starts at INR 75,999 and is available in Glacier Silver color. HP OmniBook 3 14-inch is now available on the HP Online Stores and at offline retail stores. It starts at INR 69,999 and is available in Glacier Silver color.

is now available on the HP Online Stores and at offline retail stores. It starts at INR 69,999 and is available in Glacier Silver color. HP OmniBook 3 15-inch is now available on the HP Online Stores and at offline retail stores. It starts at INR 69,999 and is available in Glacier Silver color.

is now available on the HP Online Stores and at offline retail stores. It starts at INR 69,999 and is available in Glacier Silver color. To enhance affordability across the new portfolio, consumers can avail an 8-month no-cost EMI via offline channels like HP World Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital.

