HP introduces the new OfficeJet Pro printers for SMBs in India

HP introduced a new range of OfficeJet Pro printers, tailored to meet the printing needs of SMBs in India. The innovative range features the latest and most reliable, convenient, and sustainable printing solutions aimed at empowering businesses to enhance productivity, regardless of where work takes place, whether they operate from home, the office, or a creative studio.

The revamped OfficeJet Pro series is equipped with a diverse set of features crucial for businesses in navigating today’s fast-paced environment. This comprehensive portfolio includes an innovative range of industry-first wide-format business Inkjet printers with P3 color support, ensuring vibrant and precise color reproduction across various media sizes, up to A3 for both printing and scanning. The series also prioritizes user experience with larger touch screens and a modern interface, helping businesses navigate easily.

Emphasizing sustainability, it incorporates up to 45% recycled plastic, aligning with HP’s commitment to eco-friendly practices. In addition to this is the introduction of HP 938/925 Original Ink Cartridges that meets consumer printing needs with professional quality printing, trusted security, and enhanced recycling for a more sustainable future.

Mr. Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India

Mr. Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India said, “The SMB landscape in India is rapidly evolving, with increasing digitalization and a growing hybrid workforce. HP is committed to supporting small and medium-sized companies in overcoming their unique challenges and unlocking innovation. Our OfficeJet Pro series offers features such as A3 printing capabilities, large touch screens, integrated security, and connectivity, tailored to meet the diverse needs of SMBs in India. This range ensures that every SMB and hybrid worker finds the ideal printer solution, fostering productivity and growth in any work environment, from home offices to larger settings.”

The OfficeJet Pro series redefines printing by seamlessly integrating cloud solutions, HP SmartApp, and HP Wolf Security, complemented by self-healing dual-band Wi-Fi.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9720 and 9730 Wide Format All-in-One series

Crafted for planners, designers, architects, and engineers, catering to impactful projects with precision and efficiency.

True-to-screen printing featuring P3 Color, delivering a 25% wider color range than sRGB.

Prints and scans up to A3, ensuring compatibility with various project requirements.

Enhanced user experience with large touch screens.

Features a low-on-paper sensor for uninterrupted workflow.

Achieve impressive print speeds of up to 22 ppm and up to 500-page input tray.

Equipped with self-healing dual-band Wi-Fi, HP Wolf Pro Security is crucial for seamless collaboration and securing sensitive project data.

Incorporates time-saving features like HP Smart Click for printing multi-size files and an automatic document feeder for A4-A3 printing and scanning compatibility.

Designed with 30% recycled plastic, supporting environmental sustainability.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9130 All-in-One series

Empowers teams with a robust productivity solution for corporate businesses, branch offices, and hybrid workforces.

Equipped with an automatic document feeder, double-sided printing, and scanning capabilities.

Faster printing speeds of up to 25ppm, accompanied by a 500-page input tray for high-volume demands.

Connectivity and security are ensured with self-healing dual-band Wi-Fi and HP Wolf Pro Security.

Promotes sustainability with 40% recycled plastic construction, contributing to eco-friendly practice.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8120 All-in-One series

Provides individuals working from home with flexibility and innovative technology, to accomplish more tasks efficiently.

Print faster at speeds up to 20ppm with added features like a 225-page input tray, automatic document feeder, and double-sided printing.

Effortless document sharing to storage clouds for seamless collaboration among hybrid workers.

Experience a focused work atmosphere with the quiet mode feature.

Uninterrupted connectivity with self-healing, dual-band Wi-Fi.

Includes full-color screens and a dynamic 2.7-inch CGD.

Embrace eco-conscious choices with the OfficeJet Pro 8120 series, constructed with 45% recycled plastic.

Pricing and Availability:

HP OfficeJet Pro 9720 and 9730 Wide Format All-in-One series is available at INR 25,385/- and INR 38,125/- respectively.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9130 All-in-One series is available at INR 45,906/-

HP OfficeJet Pro 8120 All-in-One series is available at INR 21,562/-

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

