HP introduces the new Color LaserJet Pro printers for businesses in India

HP introduced a new range of HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series, the latest addition to its office print portfolio. Catering to businesses in India, this new range leverages energy-efficient TerraJet toner technology to deliver sharper colors and faster print speeds. The HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series includes two models in India: the single-function HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw and the multi-function HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3303sdw, which offers printing, scanning, and copying capabilities in Color and Black and White.

Engineered to support the demanding needs of expanding SMBs, the HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series delivers exceptional speed and efficiency. With a print speed of up to 25 pages per minute

and a rapid first printout time of just 10.9 seconds, these printers ensure fast and reliable results. The default duplex printing feature helps reduce paper usage and costs by automatically printing on both sides of each page. Additionally, the device has a robust duty cycle of 40,000 pages and has a toner yield of up to 1300 black and 1200 color pages.

Mr. Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India Market.

“As small and medium-sized businesses in India continue to expand, efficient and secure printing has become a critical component of their operations. We recognize the challenges faced by SMB leaders in balancing their growing needs with the right technological solutions. Therefore, we are pleased to introduce the new HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series. Featuring innovative TerraJet technology, this series offers exceptional color quality, professional speed, and energy efficiency within a compact design. This solution is designed to help businesses minimize downtime, maintain operational efficiency, and stay competitive in an ever-evolving market,” said Mr. Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India Market.

Unleash Productivity & Performance

Experience high-speed two-sided color printing at 26 ppm (Letter) / 25 ppm (A4)

Color LaserJet Pro MFP 3303sdw is equipped with a 50-sheet Automatic Document Feeder

Superior wireless performance with dependable Wi-Fi® that automatically reconnects to keep printer online

Bring true-to life colors with the next-generation HP TerraJet Toner designed for more vibrant and high-quality color printing

Print, scan, and use time-saving shortcuts through the HP Smart app, enhancing productivity and ease of use

Maximize productivity with an HP account, unlocking advanced features like multi-item scanning, book scanning with auto image correction, and scanning both sides of ID onto a single page

Centralize printer management with HP Web Jetadmin which easily adds and updates devices, solutions, and policies

Professional level security to help safeguard your business

Safeguard your data and documents with HP Wolf Pro Security, providing advanced protection for your business information

Strengthen and simplify compliance with the optional HP Security Manager, which helps enforce policies across your printer network

Feel confident in device security with toner featuring tamper-resistant packaging and firmware

Sustainable and Energy Efficient printing

Specially formulated HP TerraJet Toner engineered for low energy use when printing

Designed in a compact size with auto-on/auto-off technology to optimize energy use.

Easily recycle your used Original HP Toner cartridges for free, through the HP Planet Partners program

Save energy with a printer that meets industry efficiency standards with EPEAT® Silver rating

Availability and Price

HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw is priced at INR 50,304 on HP eStore

HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3303sdw is priced at INR 61,181 on HP eStore

HP offers a comprehensive range of both monochrome and color Laser duplex high-speed printers, addressing a broad spectrum of business requirements. HP has consistently delivered reliable monochrome duplex laser printers, and now enhancing portfolio with robust color printing options.

Devices are available for sale via HP eStore and also via HP authorized partners in each city.

