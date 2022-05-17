HP introduces the Earn Plus Program for Commercial Partners

- Advertisement -

Recognizing the importance of collaboration between HP and its partners, HP India has announced a new reward program, HP Earn Plus, designed exclusively for HP’s Tier 3 partners. As part of this effort, partners can choose gifts or vouchers with the points they earn from buying HP products. HP Earn Plus is a first-of-its-kind reward program that is designed to provide benefits to 3000+ HP commercial partners and act as an incentive to drive them towards a more rewarding performance.

To participate in the program, partners will have to register themselves and create an account. Post the registration, the partners will be qualified to purchase eligible products from HP authorized sub-distributor/ reseller and collect points against each purchase. To redeem the points, they will get a chance to check the rewards on offer and redeem as they wish.

Mr. Shailesh Tripathi, Director, Commercial Channel, HP India

HP Spokesperson, Mr. Shailesh Tripathi, Director, Commercial Channel, HP India, “HP is committed to building a thriving and strong partner ecosystem by supporting its journey every step of the way. We at HP understand the value that our partners bring, and our collaboration is critical to our shared success. We aim to motivate our partners and help them grow their businesses by providing similar opportunities to enhance their experience. With the introduction of the HP Earn Plus program, we endeavor to offer new growth prospects to our partners and continue to develop deeper partnerships through our offerings”.

Partners can now reap unlimited benefits from the HP Earn Plus program. With the ease of access, incentive starts to cumulate when T3 registration is activated. With a validity of 6 months, each point is equal to INR 1 and a maximum of 150,000 points can be earned per quarter. The amount of incentive per product is communicated once a month/quarter and is accessible at any time.

