HP introduces next-gen AI PCs across business and consumer segments in India

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

HP unveiled its most powerful and comprehensive line up of next-gen AI PCs in India. The new HP EliteBook, HP ProBook and HP OmniBook series are designed to enhance the computing experience of users across large enterprises, startups, and retail consumers. Powered by latest processors, including – Intel Core Ultra 200 V series, AMD Ryzen AI 300 series and Qualcomm Snapdragon X, X Elite, X plus, the portfolio is equipped with dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPU) capable of 40 to 55 trillion operations per second (TOPS). As Copilot+ PCs, they bring AI into the core computing experience, enhancing productivity, creativity, and collaboration in powerful and intuitive ways.

Ms. Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, HP India

Ms. Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, HP India said, “India stands at a powerful inflection point in its digital journey where AI, cloud, and connectivity are converging to reshape how we live, learn, and work. With one of the world’s largest developer bases and a rapidly growing user ecosystem, India is poised to lead the AI revolution. At HP, we see this as a pivotal moment to deliver meaningful innovation, drive productivity and enable economic opportunity across sectors from financial services and retail to healthcare and education, redefining the future of work.”

The newly redesigned HP EliteBook and HP ProBook series have been crafted with enterprise users in mind. These laptops are tailored for modern business leaders who frequently interact with clients, manage teams remotely, and require top-tier performance with seamless collaboration tools. Powered by next-gen AI capabilities, the range delivers intelligent performance enhancements from real-time noise cancellation and auto-framing during video calls to adaptive performance that personalizes individual work styles. With long battery life, seamless multitasking, and enterprise-grade security, the range helps professionals stay productive and secure from anywhere. The lineup includes the HP EliteBook 8 (G1i, G1a), HP EliteBook 6 (G1q G1a), and HP ProBook 4 G1q.

For creators, freelancers and everyday users, the HP OmniBook series brings the power of AI to personal productivity and creativity. These devices are built to seamlessly adapt to dynamic lifestyles – whether it is content creation, graphic designing, multitasking, streaming or remote learning. Advanced AI capabilities enhance video calling experience, streamline collaboration and optimize performance. The lineup including HP OmniBook Ultra 14”, HP OmniBook 5 16”, HP Omnibook 7 Aero 13”, HP OmniBook X 14” empowers users to do more, create faster and connect better with AI working quietly in the background.

Mr. Vineet Gehani – Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India

Mr. Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India said, “India is a diverse and dynamic market, where people are looking for technology that is powerful and accessible. With HP’s widest-ever portfolio of next-generation AI PCs, we have something for everyone—whether it’s a startup founder building the next big idea, or a large enterprise leading digital transformation or a creator editing videos on the go. These AI laptops enhance performance, security and privacy features, and battery life significantly —all at multiple price points that work for Indian consumers and businesses alike. We’re proud to be making the future of AI computing more inclusive and relevant for India.”

HP is delivering powerful AI software experiences to complement this next generation of AI PCs.

HP AI Companion is an advanced on-device AI research assistant that delivers instant answers and provides secure file analysis, even without an internet connection. With this, users will experience a personalized approach using AI to analyze and assess personal files to get more refined, focus responses or outputs.

is an advanced on-device AI research assistant that delivers instant answers and provides secure file analysis, even without an internet connection. With this, users will experience a personalized approach using AI to analyze and assess personal files to get more refined, focus responses or outputs. Poly Camera Pro features make virtual interactions and video conferencing more dynamic and engaging. It transforms any environment into a professional-grade setup with features like auto-framing, multi-camera support, overlays, streaming integration, and customizable aesthetics, enabling a more dynamic and engaging virtual presence.

features make virtual interactions and video conferencing more dynamic and engaging. It transforms any environment into a professional-grade setup with features like auto-framing, multi-camera support, overlays, streaming integration, and customizable aesthetics, enabling a more dynamic and engaging virtual presence. Audio tuning by Poly Audio intelligently adapts to the environment. It reduces background noise, enhances voice clarity and auto-adjusts sound levels to ensure users are heard loud and clear, whether in a meeting or on-the-go.

intelligently adapts to the environment. It reduces background noise, enhances voice clarity and auto-adjusts sound levels to ensure users are heard loud and clear, whether in a meeting or on-the-go. myHP platform personalizes the PC experience by optimizing performance and battery based on where the device is placed, preventing overcharging, and promoting user wellbeing through screen time and distance tracking. It also offers smart audio adjustments and lets users customize their keyboard with a Programmable Key for faster, more intuitive workflows.

As Copilot+ PCs, HP’s new range of EliteBooks, ProBooks and OmniBooks are equipped with AI features – enabling real-time assistance and smarter productivity.

Most Secure and Sustainable

HP remains committed to delivering world-class security across every device. As AI advances, trusted protection becomes more critical than ever. With HP Wolf Pro Security users are safeguarded against both known and emerging threats. Features like onlooker detection, screen blur, and HP Sure View help prevent visual hacking and keep sensitive data private, so users can work securely and confidently from anywhere.

HP’s Next Gen AI PCs are made using recycled ocean bound plastic and recycled metal for the laptop body. Sustainable packaging further supports HP’s commitment to minimizing e-waste, while ENERGY STAR® certification and EPEAT® Gold registration reinforce its vision for greener technology.

Pricing & Availability

The HP EliteBook 8 G1i is available for ordering at starting price of Rs. 1,46,622 at HP Online store. Click here .

. The HP EliteBook 6 G1q is available for ordering at starting price ofRs. 87,440.

The HP ProBook 4 G1q is available for ordering at starting price ofRs. 77,200.

The HP EliteBook 8 G1a coming soon at HP Online stores.

The HP EliteBook 6 G1a coming soon at HP Online stores.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14” starts at Rs.186,499. Consumers can buy the HP OmniBook Ultra via HP World stores and HP Online store. Click here .

. HP OmniBook X Flip 14” starts at Rs.114,999. Consumers can buy the OmniBook X Flip via HP World stores and HP Online store. Click here .

. HP OmniBook 7 Aero 13” starts at Rs.87,499. Consumers can buy the HP OmniBook 7 via HP World stores and HP Online store. Click here .

. HP OmniBook 5 16” starts at Rs.78,999. Consumers can buy the HP OmniBook 5 via HP World stores and HP Online store. Click here.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 149