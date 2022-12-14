HP Introduces New Smart Tank Printers for Indian Homes and Micro Businesses

- Advertisement - -

HP India unveiled a new range of Smart Tank printers designed for the everyday printing needs of home users, micro and small businesses. In today’s hybrid world, home and small businesses in India are embracing technology for their digital transformation and they are looking for affordable, easy-to-use, and smart printing solutions.

HP Smart Tank Printer Range

To support emerging entrepreneurs and businesses, HP Smart Tank delivers an enhanced user experience with an intuitive and seamless set-up, smart features, and better connectivity – including self-healing Wi-Fi® and mobility with Smart App and Smart Advance. HP’s new ink tank printers can also print up to 18,000 black pages or up to 6,000 colour pages for uninterrupted printing with a pre-filled ink supply.

Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India

“Micro, small and medium enterprises are the growth engine of India’s economy, contributing about 30% of the country’s GDP. MSMEs are optimistic about the future and looking for smart technology solutions that will give them a competitive advantage,” said Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India Market. “HP’s Smart Tank is designed for small businesses, entrepreneur and people who print a lot at home and need a smarter, more connected printing experience at an affordable cost.”

HP Smart Tank_580

Smart experience withBest-In-class HP Smart App offers intuitive smart-guided buttons to guide through everyday print, scan, copy and fax tasks. It automatically detects IDs and prints with the ID copy button and comes with self-healing Wi-Fi® and better mobility with Smart App and Smart Advance, getting faster and more reliable connections. HP Wolf Essential Security to protect sensitive information as today’s families continue to work and learn from the comfort of their home.

Affordable cost, engineered for high-volume printing needs, The Smart Tank range delivers cost-effective colour and mono printing. Capacity of up to 18,000 black or up to 6,000 color pages of ink bottles in the box. Support offers a six-hour Service call for resolution, Catch and Dispatch services. It is sustainably made using 45% post-consumer recycled content and boasted EPEAT Silver and Energy Star certifications. Energy-saving Auto On/Off Technology – with no extra effort needed from users. No-waste tank and spill-free, recyclable bottles. Equipped with convenient ink management, the Smart Tank printers easily monitor and maintain ink levels with ink sensors

