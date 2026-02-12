HP introduces new DeskJet printers for home users in India

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

HP introduced a new range of DeskJet All-in-One (AiO) printers in India, designed to make home printing smarter, simpler, and more intuitive for students, parents, and professionals. The portfolio includes four models across HP DeskJet, HP DeskJet Ink Advantage, and HP DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage, offering a balance of ease, efficiency, and cost-effective performance for everyday home tasks.

Built to support the everyday printing needs, the new DeskJet All-in-One (AiO) series makes home printing effortless and dependable. The lineup includes models designed for different home printing needs, from simple printing and scanning to higher-volume printing with added convenience features such as automatic document feeding. It also offers reliable dual-band Wi-Fi® with self-healing technology to prevent interruptions, and easy print, scan, and copy functionality from anywhere in the home. With low-cost, high-yield Original HP inks, the series produces sharp text and vivid colours for assignments, projects, and daily work documents.

Mr. Satish Kumar, Senior Director, India Market – Print Category, HP Inc

“As Indian homes evolve, families are increasingly seeking next-generation printing solutions that are compact, Wi-Fi enabled, and easy to use, while blending seamlessly into their daily lives,” said Mr. Satish Kumar, Senior Director, India Market – Print Category, HP Inc. “The new HP DeskJet series is designed to meet these needs, combining smart printing technology with a contemporary design and vibrant colour accents. With intuitive setup and seamless connectivity, the new range will help families print, learn, and create with confidence every day, making printing, scanning, and copying simple, efficient, and visually appealing for households across the country.”

Productivity & Performance

Handle printing, scanning, and copying needs from anywhere in the home

Up to 7.5pages per minute (ppm) (black) / 5.5 ppm (color) for HP DeskJet 2931, HP DeskJet IA 2986/2989, HP DeskJet UIA 5135/5185 and 8.5 ppm black for DeskJet 4388

All models feature a 60-sheet input tray

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4388 also comes with Automatic document feeder allowing manual page handling

Enhanced User Experience and Reliability

Dual-band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) self-healing Wi-Fi automatically reconnects, ensuring uninterrupted printing

Multi-device printing functionality via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi via the HP App

User-friendly control panel with intuitive buttons for easy operation

Space-efficient footprint with contemporary white base and trending accent colors that blend seamlessly into any home environment

Sustainable by Design

All models contain at least 70% post-consumer recycled plastic content

Recyclable through the HP Planet Partners program

Pricing and Availability

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2986 All-in-One Printer is priced at INR 6,999, available in White Very Peri colour. Consumers can buy via HP World stores and HP Online store. Click here.

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2989 All-in-One Printer is priced at INR 6,999, available in White Machu Picchu colour. Consumers can buy via HP World stores and HP Online store. Click here.

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4388 All-in-One Printer is priced at INR 7999, available in White Surf Blue colour. Consumers can buy via HP World stores and HP Online store. Click here.

HP DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage 5135 in White Warm Aroma and 5185 in White Pimento All-in-One Printers will be available soon

HP DeskJet 2931 All-in-One Printer in White Very Peri will be available soon

Consumers can discover an extensive collection of educational worksheets on the HP PLC website or through the HP App.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 106