HP Introduces Laser Tank Portfolio to Enable High-Quality Printing for SMEs

Furthering its commitment to equip small-medium businesses with cutting-edge print technology, HP India today announced its industry First LaserJet Tank Printer portfolio to allow high-quality, low-cost printing for improved business efficiency. In view of the significant growth of small and medium-sized businesses in recent years, HP’s latest innovations and intuitive features in the new LaserJet portfolio will better support the next generation of entrepreneurs and business owners by streamlining their print management.

The compact LaserJet Tank printers are easy to manage and operate. They have the capacity to print up to 5,000 pages straight out of the box and offer 5X more toner page yield compared to standard cartridges. Ideal for high-volume printing needs, the new LaserJet Tank comes with a 40-sheet auto document feed support and a 50,000-page long-life imaging drum to ensure consistent, exceptional printing, even with daily use.

Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India said “At HP, we are committed to assisting the small and medium-sized companies in unlocking innovation and overcoming challenges, especially those accentuated by the Covid-19 pandemic. We have always been at the forefront of innovations that benefit SMBs and SOHOs with business continuity. Our new LaserJet tank technology has been designed for a seamless user experience, offering innovative capabilities such as advanced scanning features via the HP Smart App, a 15-second toner refill, and an ultra-high-yield Original HP Toner Kit – all of which contribute to an efficient print experience.”

