HP Introduces a Revolutionary New PageWide Web Press platform

HP Inc, a leader in digital production printing solutions, announced today the new HP PageWide Advantage 2200 series press. Designed to meet the needs of print service providers of all sizes, this revolutionary ypress offers industry leading productivity with quality, and media versatility for those in publishing, direct mail, and commercial print, to help grow their business. Designed to meet the needs of print service providers of all sizes, this revolutionary press offers industry leading productivity with quality, and media versatility for those in publishing, direct mail, and commercial print, to help grow their business.

“This new PageWide Advantage platform is a game changer for the commercial print industry,” said Annette Friskopp, Global Head and General Manager at HP PageWide. “HP has listened to our customers, and we realize ease of use and up-time are critical success factors. This new press offers configurations to enable customers to optimize the press for their quality, productivity, versatility, and economics to grow their digital production businesses.”

The HP PageWide Advantage 2200 offers:

Heightened Productivity and Capacity: The HP PageWide Advantage 2200 is capable of speeds up to 500 ft/min color and 800 ft/min mono and printing high coverage jobs at up to 90 million US letter sized mono images per month or 214,000 personalized A3 color duplex sheets per shift. Recognizing the growing need to print postcards and other applications with thicker stock, this new press delivers game changing productivity for high impact, full coverage jobs.

Top Notch Quality: With the ability to print using HP Brilliant Ink and 2400 native nozzle per inch printheads, this press offers top notch quality to address a wide range of higher value applications, from more colorful trade and educational books to high-coverage, impactful direct mail pieces that differentiate clients in the market.

Leading Versatility: The HP PageWide Advantage 2200 handles a wide range of media weights from 40 gsm (27 pound) up to 300gsm/14-point stocks, giving printers the versatility they need.

Reliability& Ease of Use: The HP PageWide Advantage 2200 includes a revolutionary single print arch design with an innovative, robust paper path with fewer components, reducing the number of parts to manage and therefore overall maintenance and servicing time, increasing reliability and maximizing uptime.

Flexibility: Designed to offer configuration flexibility, this press features a modular design for customers to start with a lower capacity machine and enhance the machine as their business grows or their application mix shifts. Customers can select 1, 2, or 3 dryer modules along with passive or active web cooling modules to fit their needs. In addition, the HP PageWide Advantage 2200 features a compact single engine duplex design, providing high quality and productivity while saving floor space for customers.

Energy Efficient Technology: The HP PageWide Advantage 2200 comes equipped with HP’s innovative High Efficiency Drying (HED) system that minimizes power usage at higher print speeds by recirculating up to 80% of the air heated during the drying process..[1]

What customers are saying:

Kevin Hughes, Chief Operating Officer at SG360º said, “We were pleased to see the HP PageWide Advantage 2200 team wrap up installation in one week. Time is money in our business and this accomplishment is terrific for both SG360º & HP customers. Additionally, within weeks of this press being in operation, we have printed over 20 million images, and are absolutely excited for future possibilities using its terrific print quality.”



Ann Gayou, Senior Vice President of Plant Management at O'Neil Digital Solutions said, "As a longtime customer and partner with the HP PageWide team, we have purchased 13 PageWide web presses and we are quite excited to have installed the very first HP Advantage in the world! Our operators were able to easily learn the latest features and simplicity of operations and were producing millions of pages a week in no time. We selected a 2 HED dryer configuration and are thrilled with the press's productivity and the quality of HP Brilliant Ink."

Availability: The HP PageWide Advantage 2200 is expected to be commercially available worldwide on October 19, 2022.

