HP introduces a new range of 36-inch Large Format Printers for Copy-shops, AEC & Enterprises

HP India introduced a new range of 36-inch HP DesignJet portfolio that simplifies the printing needs of Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) professionals who increasingly work in a hybrid environment, need a high-quality printing experience, regardless of location. The introduction of these devices will also enable copy shops to better meet the requirements of AEC customers.

HP DesignJet Smart Tank T908 is the first large format ink tank multifunction printer, designed for cost-efficient and high-quality printing for copy shop customers. Equipped with a spill-free bottle system for easy refilling, this printer stands out with a swift print speed of 120 A1 pages per hour. It’s an ideal choice for reliably executing multiple jobs most cost-effectively.

HP’s new DesignJet lineup has been designed to provide users with intuitive print technology that aligns with their technical requirements, spanning A3-A1 CAD drawings and architectural boards. Notably, the HP DesignJet T850/T950 with the new HP FlexTech pigment inks streamlines the transition from A3 to A1 prints with an integrated device. These advancements prioritize security without compromise. The latest HP DesignJet lineup, featuring security-centric advancements, coupled with software like HP Click and the HP app, empowers users to seamlessly print, monitor jobs, check device status, and collaborate on documents from anywhere.

Mr. Vitesh K Sharma, Head – Large Format Printing Business, HP India

Mr. Vitesh K Sharma, Head – Large Format Printing Business, HP India said, “As hybrid work models become integral to the professional landscape in India, AEC professionals, and the associated copy shops, need easy-to-use tools that help them be more productive and deliver high-quality work—whether they are in the office, at home, or somewhere remote. HP recognizes and addresses the unique demands of India’s professionals with the new HP DesignJet printers. These printers are designed for intuitive use and high-quality outputs, filling a critical gap in the workflow of Indian AEC professionals. This aligns with the growing emphasis on seamless, secure, connected, and sustainable large format printing solutions in the country.”

Solutions for all Large Format CAD & Graphics Printing Requirements

The new HP DesignJet lineup – consisting of three product families – provides several options and features to cater for all large format printing user needs, including:

• HP DesignJet Smart Tank T908 MFP

o Accelerate turnarounds with speeds of up to 120 A1 pages/hr for the T908 MFP.

o Confidently refill ink even while printing with a spill-free bottle system.

o Maximize efficiency with reduced energy consumption, spill-free refills, and 85% less ink used for routine cleaning.

o Suitable for copy shops.

• HP DesignJet T850 (SFP & MFP)/T950 (MFP):

o Effortlessly transition from A3 to A1 prints with the A3-to-Large Format integrated device.

o Achieve high-quality CAD and renders with new HP FlexTech pigment inks on any size and application.

o Simplify remote collaboration with one-click scan and copy workflows from the front panel.

• HP DesignJet XL 3800 MFP

o Keep projects moving with the fastest color printer in its class at 6 A1/D color pages/min, and the first page out in 20 seconds.

o Produce excellent CAD lines and graphics applications in mono and color with new HP FlexTech pigment inks.

o Optimize space with 20% more compactness.

o Perfect for copy shops and enterprises.

Robust Security

Prioritizing cyber-security, the HP DesignJet T850/T950 and XL 3800 integrate HP Wolf Security, ensuring comprehensive endpoint protection and making the HP DesignJet XL 3800 the world’s most secure large format printer.

Environmentally Conscious

HP’s new 36-inch DesignJet portfolio, including the HP DesignJet T850/T950, Smart Tank T908 MFP, or XL 3800, not only empowers businesses but also aligns with sustainability goals through the Forest First initiative. Each page printed contributes to forest restoration efforts in collaboration with non-profits. The HP DesignJet T850/T950 are crafted from a minimum of 35% recycled plastic. Additionally, the DesignJet Smart Tank T908 MFP models, along with the DesignJet XL 3800, boast a composition containing a minimum of 33% recycled content. These printers can be scheduled to power on and off automatically, contributing to energy conservation efforts.

Availability and Price

HP DesignJet Smart Tank T908 MFP is priced at INR 5,68,347.

HP DesignJet T850 SFP is priced at INR 2,78,388 and T850 MFP is priced at INR 3,36,300.

HP DesignJet T950 MFP is priced at INR 4,03,720.

HP DesignJet XL 3800 MFP is priced at INR 15,34,564.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

