HP – Inspiring Progress through Innovative Technology

HP India operates as a private enterprise specialising in personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions. Their diverse product lineup encompasses laptops, tablets, desktops, printers, ink and toner, displays, accessories, and business solutions, along with software suites. Rooted in the belief that transformative ideas can emerge from anyone, anywhere, and at any moment, HP’s technology portfolio is designed to drive meaningful progress. With a vision to empower individuals to make a difference, HP remains committed to harnessing the power of innovation to shape a better future.

In an exclusive conversation with NCN magazine, Mr. Shailesh Tripathi, Director of Commercial Channel at HP India, delved into the brand’s portfolio, upcoming projects, mission, and vision. He emphasized the invaluable partnership with channel associates and shed light on the future trajectory of AI technology.

How is technology going to change the market?

Technology, particularly AI, is poised to revolutionize the market. We anticipate AI becoming a future innovation. As AI integrates into various sectors, the demand for hardware devices will surge. HP is gearing up for this shift with the launch of AIPC (AI Personal Computing), positioning ourselves as leaders in this transformative journey. Additionally, cybersecurity measures will play a pivotal role in safeguarding data integrity.

Do you have specific programs to educate the channel partners?

HP recognizes the significance of equipping our channel partners with the required knowledge and skills to navigate the evolving market. Whenever we introduce new products such as Notebooks, Desktops, or Workstations, we provide comprehensive training programs. Furthermore, we incentivize our partners to drive sales across a spectrum of products and services, fostering profitability and mutual growth.

How do you manage these different channels?

At HP, we value our channels immensely, considering them integral to our success. We have trust and reliability in our partnerships, with our channel partners often citing HP as their most trusted brand. Our approach is about consistency and inclusivity, ensuring that each partner receives equal opportunities and support. Our channel strategy is structured and collaborative, fostering a cohesive ecosystem conducive to mutual prosperity.

Customer-centricity is paramount in driving meaningful engagements. Today’s consumers are aware of and seek holistic solutions tailored to their needs. HP encourages its channel partners to transcend mere product sales and focus on providing comprehensive solutions. This involves offering financial solutions, ecosystem integration, and personalized services. By empowering our partners to deliver value-added solutions, we enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

What message would you like to give?

My message is simple, embrace the shift towards solutions-driven approaches. Understand your customers’ needs and aspirations, and strive to deliver customised solutions that exceed their expectations. HP is committed to supporting our channel partners in this journey, equipping them with the tools and resources necessary to survive in an ever-evolving market landscape. Together, we can explore new opportunities and shape a brighter future for all stakeholders involved.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP India

