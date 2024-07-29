HP India launches ‘Be Unstoppable’ campaign to showcase the power of AI PCs

- Advertisement -

In an era where AI in PCs are all set to disrupt the way to work, HP India is taking a pioneering step to create awareness about the benefits of AI PCs for the future workforce. HP created a campaign titled ‘Be Unstoppable with HP AI PCs’, conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, to resonate with Gen-Zs, the first digital-native generation, who are rapidly embracing AI.

Recognizing the ambitious and fast-paced nature of today’s consumers, HP’s AI PCs are designed to support their journey towards success by tackling new and unfamiliar challenges. The AI features empower the young generation to achieve their goals and become an unstoppable force.

Mr. Vineet Gehani, Sr. Director – Personal Systems, HP India

Sharing his excitement on the launch, Mr. Vineet Gehani, Sr. Director – Personal Systems, HP India said, “AI PCs have the power to transform productivity and creativity for our GenZ consumers. Our ‘Be Unstoppable’ campaign is meant to empower the GenZs to pursue their dreams. This generation demands speed, efficiency, and innovative technology to keep up with their evolving needs. Our AI PCs are designed to meet these expectations, empowering Gen Zs to excel in their professional and personal endeavors seamlessly. We are thrilled to launch this campaign, which captures the unique journey of GenZs in a fun and engaging way, showcasing their unstoppable spirit and boundless potential.”

The campaign films showcase how Gen-Zs can reach their goals by enhancing their creativity, learning, and collaboration with HP’s AI laptops. The films highlight features such as a dedicated AI engine (Intel Core Ultra), a dedicated AI assistant, and collaboration tools like the AI camera and Poly Studio AI (for noise reduction). These features are presented in a series of three films that depict two college interns, Alisha and Garima overcoming various challenges in pursuit of bagging their dream jobs. The campaign reprises the roles of Garima & Alisha (played by actors and social media influencers Ahsaas Channa and Yashasvini Dayama), for the third year in a row. Randeep Hooda is the star addition to the pack and plays the role of the boss that the interns must impress with their work.

Ms. Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas

Commenting on the creative process of the campaign, Ms. Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, “The magical spot in advertising is to weave a narrative for a product which truly empowers its users and elevates their life state. With the HP AI PCs, we knew that each of the features are designed to not just solve day to day work challenges, but to give wings to the ambitions of the Gen Zs. The films capture the can-do spirit as our protagonists, armed with the HP AI PC, get past various roadblocks and pave the way to realizing their dreams.”

The campaign is now live across all online and offline platforms, reinforcing HP’s legacy as a brand that consistently brings innovative technology to India.

