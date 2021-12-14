HP enables hassle-free home printing with the new HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra printer

- Advertisement -

Strengthening its affordable home printer segment, HP Inc. has today announced the introduction of a new HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra printer 4826. The plug and play print product offers a hassle-free printing experience, with security and assurance while delivering versatile performance. Its user-friendliness along with the ability to print, copy, and scan makes it an ideal choice for Gen Z and Gen X users.

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra printer 4826 comes with two full cartridge sets, which can print 2600 (black)/1400 (color) pages. This printer offers low cost per page printing cost with minimal initial cost, resulting in a competitive total cost of ownership making it an ideal choice for home users. It also offers enhanced connectivity through dual-band Wi-Fi® with self-reset and HP Smart mobile print app with easy integration through a USB port.

Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India said, “The Work, Learn and Earn from home trend has propelled the demand for printers across all age groups. Consumers are increasingly deploying printers to organize their documents/records, manage their day-to-day activities, protect sensitive information and work on projects/assignments. Committed to creating and maintaining an outstanding printing and imaging experience, we are thrilled to introduce HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra printer 4826 Ultra which is a blend of modern printing technology and cost efficiency.”

Compact, sleek, and lightweight, HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra printer 4826 enables mobility even after installation. Despite being color enabled, in case of the need of a black and white print, it avoids the need for a color cartridge ensuring no leakage and a mess-free experience. With every cartridge replacement, the print head also auto renews at no additional cost.

Kaman Kant Chawla, Head, Home Printing Segment, HP India said, “The new HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra printer 4826 is a value addition to HP’s printer portfolio that offers affordability and a hassle-free printing experience for simple work from home needs. With such pocket friendly innovations, we are helping home jobbers/ learners and small medium businesses enjoy high quality printing with best-in-class security features.”