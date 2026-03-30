HP Demonstrates Its Vision for a Connected, Intelligent Ecosystem Across Devices and Spaces with the Introduction of HP IQ

- Advertisement -





HP Inc. outlined its vision for a connected ecosystem of intelligent devices, designed to make work more seamless across devices, spaces, and experiences at HP Imagine 2026. Powered by HP IQ, HP is bringing local, on-device intelligence and proximity-based connectivity together with enterprise manageability to unlock new levels of employee productivity and collaboration across select HP AI PCs and workplace devices.

Mr. Tuan Tran, President of HP’s Technology & Innovation Organization

“HP’s vision for the future of work is a connected, intelligent ecosystem that helps work flow across devices, spaces, and the moments in between,” said Mr. Tuan Tran, President of HP’s Technology & Innovation Organization. “HP IQ is how we connect those experiences, reducing digital friction for employees while fitting into the environments IT already manages, so organizations can bring these experiences to life with confidence.”

On-Device Intelligence, Right Where Work Happens

According to the HP 2025 Work Relationship Index, access to the right tools and technology is a key enabler of the employee experience – in fact, the more frequently knowledge workers use AI, the better their relationship with work becomes. HP IQ brings that promise to life with powerful, on-device intelligence–transforming the HP devices that employees use every day into context-aware partners that help them eliminate routine tasks, unlock deeper insights, and empower them to make smarter, faster decisions. Debuting on the next generation of HP EliteBook X G2 PCs, HP IQ’s initial on-device AI experiences are planned to include:

Ask IQ: Responds to text and voice inputs, surfacing intelligent, contextual answers and guidance.

Responds to text and voice inputs, surfacing intelligent, contextual answers and guidance. Analyze: Helps users interact with personal files (including PDF, TXT, DOC, PPT) to get summaries and actionable insights.

Helps users interact with personal files (including PDF, TXT, DOC, PPT) to get summaries and actionable insights. Notes & Knowledge : Keeps a running record of interactions so employees can pick up where they left off and organizes notes so they can be searched and shared more easily.

: Keeps a running record of interactions so employees can pick up where they left off and organizes notes so they can be searched and shared more easily. Meeting Agent: Quickly captures ideas or records notes during a meeting without forcing app switching, helping participants stay focused.

Additional AI capabilities are planned to roll out to more HP devices later this year.

Friction-Free Collaboration Across the HP Ecosystem

HP IQ introduces HP NearSense, a new spatial intelligence that helps devices discover, connect, and collaborate, simplifying transitions between tasks and environments. HP NearSense helps people move work between nearby devices more easily by enabling real-time sharing of context and capabilities. This foundation is planned to power new functionality on HP EliteBook X G2 AI PCs and other select HP notebooks like:

The easiest PC-to-PC file sharing solution offering the most secure experience- allowing users to drag and drop documents, images, and presentations to nearby colleagues instantly

Single-click join – enabling seamless, one-click options for joining conference room meetings.

Over time, HP NearSense is planned to expand across the HP ecosystem to HP Poly video conferencing solutions, print devices, desktops, workstations, peripherals and more, to enable future proximity-based experiences like:

Faster device discovery in shared spaces like conference rooms

Simplified setup and automatic pairing with headsets and peripherals

Casting from a PC to a nearby display or conference room screen

Printing and scanning to nearby print devices without having to install a driver

Adaptive, Intuitive AI that Keeps Employees in their Flow

Employees access HP IQ capabilities through its new Visor interface on the PC, an intelligent software experience layer that brings relevant actions and controls forward in the moment without forcing app switching. Designed for natural language interaction across voice and text inputs, Visor adapts to context and intent as employees move through their day, delivering intelligence that’s private, responsive, and effortless.

Secure, Local-First by Design, with Hybrid Architecture to Support When Needed

HP IQ is based on a local, 20B-parameter model, plus specialized tools and an orchestrator that coordinates tasks. This enables secure, fast, responsive intelligence that can work in more places, including environments with limited connectivity. HP IQ is designed to run many experiences on-device while routing select tasks to the cloud only when permitted by enterprise policy and user permissions. With its local-first design, HP IQ prioritizes keeping data on-device, reducing exposure risk and ensuring sensitive information, proprietary IP, and enterprise knowledge remain within IT’s control.

Built for the Workplace – and for IT

HP IQ is built for modern workplace environments where intelligent experiences need to operate reliably across devices and spaces. Configuration, policy, updates, security, and compliance can be governed through the HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP), HP’s control plane for workforce management.

Mr. Manoj Leelanivas, President of HP Solutions

“As HP IQ introduces a new intelligence layer across devices and workspaces, WXP operates above it as a trusted control plane for IT, delivering unified visibility, built-in security, seamless manageability, and proactive remediation across the device fleet,” said Mr. Manoj Leelanivas, President of HP Solutions. “Together, on-device AI and WXP enable HP to deliver intuitive, high-performance user environments while giving organizations the governance and actionable insights needed to thrive in the future of work.”

By integrating with WXP, HP IQ gives IT leaders the visibility and control to deliver high-quality workforce experiences at scale. HP IQ can also be configured and deployed through other established IT tools like Microsoft Intune.

Availability

HP IQ will be introduced at HP Imagine 2026, with early access starting on select HP AI PCs in Spring 2026. It is planned to expand to additional select HP notebooks, desktops, and Poly Studio Video Bars as part of a limited Summer 2026 release, with AI capabilities continuing to evolve through ongoing software updates. New HP IQ-enabled devices are expected to begin shipping in Fall 2026, with broader availability rolling out to more products across the HP portfolio starting in 2H 2026.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 58