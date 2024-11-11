HP demonstrates its latest innovations in labels and packaging printing technology at Labelexpo India 2024

- Advertisement -

HP India, in collaboration with Technova Imaging Systems, is set to present its comprehensive lineup of HP Indigo presses and solutions for the labels and packaging industry at Labelexpo India 2024. Taking place from November 14-17, 2024, at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, this event offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience HP Indigo’s advanced digital printing solutions firsthand at Hall 10, Booth E20.

HP will showcase its latest advancements in digital printing technology, highlighting how its solutions empower converters to enhance speed, versatility, and market reach. The focus will also include expanding into growing market segments such as in-mold labels, lamitubes, flexible packaging, shrink sleeves, folding cartons, and security printing. With the industry’s broadest portfolio of label and packaging presses, HP Indigo enables converters and brands to achieve unparalleled flexibility across a wide range of job lengths. By selecting the most suitable press for each job, converters can boost efficiency, improve sustainability, and optimize total cost of ownership (TCO).

Mr. A Appadurai, Country Manager, Indigo and inkjet business solutions, HP India

Mr. A Appadurai, Country Manager, Indigo and inkjet business solutions, HP India said, “We are excited to showcase our cutting-edge HP Indigo technology at Labelexpo 2024, designed to empower Indian businesses. HP’s comprehensive range of digital presses has enabled HP Indigo users to achieve significant growth, establish new benchmarks, and exceed market standards in quality, efficiency, and scalability across various print segments. We at HP aim to shape a more innovative and sustainable future for the labels and packaging industry in India, and we look forward to demonstrating how our solutions can help businesses thrive in this evolving landscape.”

He added “At the HP booth, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the HP Digital Supermarket, an engaging display featuring a variety of applications printed for both Indian and global brands. This showcase will highlight how HP Indigo’s digital technology supports converters and brands in on-demand printing, enabling them to respond swiftly to rapidly changing market demands and create new revenue streams”.

HP Indigo 6K Digital Press

HP will feature the highly versatile HP Indigo 6K Digital Press, a standout model in the HP Indigo portfolio. Based on HP Indigo’s LEP technology, it is designed to meet the diverse needs of the label and packaging market. The HP Indigo 6K combines high-quality digital printing with exceptional operational flexibility, offering increased productivity and a wide range of printing applications.

In addition, HP will showcase virtually its revolutionary HP Indigo V12, a high-speed digital printing solution that offers impressive productivity for pressure-sensitive (PS) label printing. With print speeds of up to 120 meters per minute, the HP Indigo V12 is designed to help converters meet the growing demand for fast, high-quality production, driving greater efficiency in large-volume label printing.

HP Indigo’s wide portfolio, including the HP Indigo V12, HP Indigo 6K, and the HP Indigo 200K are based on HP Indigo’s LEP and LEPX technologies, allowing converters to bring the value of digital print to any label.

New Workflow Solutions

HP’s Intelligent Automation and end-to-end production offering including PrintOS software suite will also be highlighted, demonstrating complete automation capabilities that enhance productivity through seamless integration and streamlined workflows. Visitors will see how tools like Spot Master within PrintOS help converters achieve accurate spot colors in minutes while reducing waste and labor costs. Other solutions, including HP SmartStream, HP HoloLens, and Web2Print/Pack, will further emphasize the role of digital technology in optimizing production and driving efficiency.

In addition to the live demonstrations of the HP Indigo presses the booth will feature HP’s sustainable printing solutions, including XR Services, Security and Brand Protection, and CO₂ reduction technologies, all designed to ensure product integrity and reduce environmental impact.

Live Sessions & Demos

Four theatre shows will be hosted daily, providing a comprehensive walkthrough of various sections. Two of these shows will be dedicated to sustainability, held twice a day.

Visit the HP booth at E20, Hall 10, at Labelexpo 2024

