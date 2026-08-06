HP Announces the Availability of India-First HP OmniPad 12

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HP India announced the availability of the HP OmniPad 12, an India-first device designed for the way people learn, work, and create. Combining the productivity of a laptop with the portability of a tablet, the HP OmniPad 12 offers users the flexibility to seamlessly switch between work and play.

Designed for students, first-time users, MSMEs and young professionals, the HP OmniPad 12 is built to support modern learning, collaboration and everyday productivity. Whether attending virtual classes, managing business tasks or creating content on the go, the device delivers a versatile 2-in-1 experience that adapts to the needs of today’s users.

Built with versatility at its core, the HP OmniPad 12 features a detachable keyboard, enabling users to effortlessly transition from a touch-first tablet experience to laptop-style productivity. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and running on the Android operating system, the device delivers a familiar, intuitive, and responsive experience for everyday computing.

Mr. Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India

“At HP, we believe technology should reflect the way people use it. The HP OmniPad 12 has been designed specifically for India’s diverse and growing user base – from students building new skills to MSMEs running their businesses and first-time users embracing digital opportunities. By combining the productivity of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, we’ve created a device that delivers a simple, intuitive and versatile experience for the way India learns, works and creates,” said Mr. Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India.

Built for Learning, Work and Everyday Productivity

For students, the device supports virtual learning, note-taking, assignments, reading and content consumption. For MSMEs and professionals on the move, it offers the flexibility to manage documents, customer communication, payments, presentations, video calls and everyday business workflows. To help users get started from day one, the HP OmniPad 12 comes preloaded with leading education and skilling applications, including iPrep (iDream Education), Lexillion (StudyMatix) and Brands.live.

Key Features:

Immersive display: A 12-inch 2K multi-touch display features a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 400 nits of brightness and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, enabling an immersive experience for reading, note-taking, presentations, entertainment and video calls.

All-day battery life: Up to 18 hours of battery life, helping users stay productive through a full day of learning, work and collaboration.

Designed for mobility: Weighing just 600g in tablet mode, the HP OmniPad 12 is designed for mobility across classrooms, homes, offices, shops and customer locations.

Enhanced collaboration: Quad speakers with DTS Ultra, dual high-SNR microphones, an 8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera, supporting clearer video meetings, virtual classes, content creation and collaboration.

Powerful memory and Expandable storage: 8GB LPDDR5 memory, UFS storage options, and an expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD media card reader, making it easy to store photos, videos, learning content and work files.

Reliable connectivity: Stay connected with Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB 2.0 Type-C port for seamless connectivity and peripheral support.

Pricing and Availability:

The HP OmniPad 12 is now available in Denim Blue and Meteor Silver colours across the HP Online Store, Amazon, Reliance, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales and HP World stores at a starting price of Rs. 48,999. It comes with a one-year limited warranty, including parts and labour.

Launch Offers:

Get Rs. 5,000 cashback across select banks credit cards

Get 1-year free subscription worth Rs. 96,000 of GPT 5, Claude4, Gemini 2.5, Perplexity, Grok 4 and DeepSeek on the purchase of HP OmniPad 12

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

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