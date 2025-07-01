HP announces special discounts on consumer and gaming laptops

- Advertisement -

HP has announced discount offers on its latest lineup of laptops as part of its annual “Back to College” initiative. The discounts include deals and cashback on select models across the Omen portfolio, Victus laptops, and OmniBook series – equipping students with reliable technology and AI features for their academic pursuits.

These exclusive offers are available at all HP World Stores, HP authorized offline sellers and HP Online store till 20th August 2025.

HP Omen series:

2-year warranty extension and 3-year Protegent anti-virus at Rs. 3,499 on the purchase of Omen laptops. Students can avail the same offer at Rs. 2,499

Upgrade to the latest Omen laptop and receive benefits up to Rs. 15,000 by exchanging any older HP laptop through HP Switch

Low-cost and no-cost EMI options on Omen laptops with leading banks

Avail HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Headset worth Rs. 13,927 and Steam wallet worth Rs. 2500 at Rs. 999 when purchasing an Omen laptop

Get Accidental Damage Protection for 3 years at Rs. 5,999 on the purchase of an Omen laptop

HP Victus 16:

2-year warranty extension and 3-year Protegent anti-virus at Rs. 2,999 on the purchase of Victus laptops. Students can avail the same offer at Rs. 1,999

HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs. 5,000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Victus

Low-cost and no-cost EMI options on Victus laptops with leading banks

Avail HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Headset worth Rs. 13,927 and Steam wallet worth Rs. 2500 at Rs. 1,699 when purchasing a Victus laptop

Get Accidental Damage Protection for 1 year at Rs. 999 on the purchase of a Victus laptop

HP OmniBook X & Ultra:

HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs. 15,000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an OmniBook X or OmniBook Ultra

Cashback of up to Rs. 15,000 with select banks on the purchase of an OmniBook X or OmniBook Ultra

Avail a Fossil watch worth Rs. 13,495 at Rs. 999 on the purchase of an OmniBook X or OmniBook Ultra

2-year warranty extension and 3-year Protegent anti-virus at Rs. 3,499 on the purchase of OmniBook X or OmniBook Ultra laptops

HP OmniBook 5 & 7:

HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs. 5,000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing an OmniBook 5

Cashback of up to Rs. 15,000 with select banks on the purchase of an OmniBook 5 or OmniBook 7

Avail a Fossil watch worth Rs. 13,495 at Rs. 1,999 on the purchase of an OmniBook 5

Get a Skybag Play Plus Strolley 55 worth Rs. 10,000 or a Portronics power bank worth Rs. 6,999 at Rs. 499 on the purchase of OmniBook 5

2-year warranty extension and 3-year Protegent anti-virus at Rs. 2,999 on the purchase of OmniBook 5 laptops

2-year warranty extension and 3-year Protegent anti-virus at Rs. 3,499 on the purchase of OmniBook 7

Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premier Elements (PEPE):

Unleash your creativity by availing Adobe PEPE worth INR 20,000 at Rs. 2,999 when purchasing Omen, Victus, and OmniBook laptops.

M365 Subscription Offer:

Get 1-year subscription of Microsoft 365 worth Rs. 4,899 at Rs. 999 when purchasing Omen, Victus, and OmniBook laptops.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

