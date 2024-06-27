HP Announces Significant Upgrade to Post Sales Services for Smart Tank Printers

- Advertisement -

HP India announced a significant upgrade to its after-sales service offerings for HP Smart Tank printers, aiming to provide a seamless and uninterrupted experience for customers. As part of this initiative, HP has launched the “Consider it Done” campaign, emphasizing its commitment to 24/7 support in 10 languages for its Smart Tank printer range.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by businesses and customers, HP has upgraded its customer service operations to cater to the diverse linguistic needs of Indian users. HP will now offer 12-hour, 7-day phone support in 10 languages, ensuring customers receive assistance in their preferred language. Additionally, HP has introduced 24-hour, 7-day support via WhatsApp in 10 languages, offering a convenient way to get help anytime. The supported languages include English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam, Assamese, Telugu, Odia, Marathi, and Kannada. For installation and repair needs, customers can also log cases through the HP website, streamlining the support process.

Mr. Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director – Printing Systems, HP India

Mr. Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director – Printing Systems, HP India said, “At HP we understand Indian businesses and how they take pride in the trust that their customers have on them. Printer breakdowns can significantly disrupt operations, which is why we are committed to offer comprehensive support to minimize downtime. We have re-engineered our customer service and support for our Smart tank range of printers to ensure we are accessible to our customers 24*7. “Consider it done” campaign is an attempt to connect with the “can do” attitude of these business owners and to give them the confidence that HP smart tank printers will never let them down.

To highlight the 24/7 customer support available with HP Smart Tank Printers, HP has introduced a multi-film campaign for its enterprise customers. The campaign features a business owner as protagonist, showcasing their pride in their work and the critical role HP printers play in their success. When a printer malfunctions, the business owner connects with HP’s 24/7 customer support, allowing them to continue their daily operations without interruption. By addressing printer downtime, HP aims to empower small business owners to focus on what they do best running their businesses and serving their customers. This dedication is encapsulated in the “Consider it done” tagline, emphasizing HP’s commitment to reliable and prompt service, which echoes the sentiment and work ethic of business owners.

Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas and released in nine languages, the films, starring Aparshakti Khurana in the North and R.J. Balaji in the South, capture the pride business owners feel and highlight how HP’s reliable service supports their enterprises.

