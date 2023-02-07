HP Announces Opening of India’s First Z Centre of Excellence at Nehru Place (New Delhi)

- Advertisement - -

HP inaugurated India’s first Z Centre of Excellence at Asia’s biggest IT market Nehru Place in New Delhi. This exclusive store has been opened by HP India in partnership with VNS International which is one of the leading partners for the Delhi region. HP has a broad range of products for different consumer segments that cater to the evolving needs of customers. With its cutting-edge products, HP will offer a great experience to customers visiting this grand Z Centre of Excellence. It will help customers understand what they need and to plan their purchases accordingly.

This centre will also conduct workshops for professionals in the field of product design, architecture, media & entertainment, data analytics, Virtual Reality & Artificial Intelligence. HP Z Centre of Excellence is an experience centre showcasing a complete range of HP Desktop Workstations and Laptop Workstations & solutions around these products. It will help customers try out entire solutions including software, understand the exact hardware needed & go ahead and plan their purchase.

Mr. Gurpreet Singh Brar, Sr. Director – Distribution, Supplies & GeM, HP India Mr. Vikram Bedi, Senior Director, HP India

The grand opening of the centre was attended by hundreds of people. The inauguration ceremony was graced with the presence of Mr. Vikram Bedi, Senior Director, HP India, Mr. Gurpreet Singh Brar, Sr. Director – Distribution, Supplies & GeM, HP India and the Director of VNS International, Mr Neeraj Garg.

Mr. Neeraj Garg, Director, VNS INTERNATIONAL India

Mr. Neeraj Garg, Director, VNS INTERNATIONAL India, shared, “This HP Z Centre of Excellence will help the customers who need any technology product for video editing, entertainment, gaming, architecture or the like. Here we have installed an entire hardware ecosystem along with software so anybody who is a gamer, photographer or professional could just book an appointment, visit the centre here, try out the hardware for their requirements, and decide what suits them before taking a final call on purchase. Overall, this is first-of-its-kind experience centre by HP in the world. We are getting very good response from the customers. Here, even our SI partners can organize demos for the clients. In the coming months we will open this type of centres in other cities.”

