HP and Redington inaugurate new Centre of Excellence in Chennai

HP and Redington India announced the inauguration of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Chennai, India, reinforcing their commitment to accelerating the adoption of digital printing technologies and supporting the evolving needs of the Indian print industry. The facility was inaugurated by Arnon Goldman, General Manager, Industrial Print GTM, Asia Pacific and Japan, HP Inc., Pawan Chauhan, Country Business Manager, HP Industrial and Inkjet Business Solutions, HP India, along with V.S. Hariharan, Group CEO, Redington Limited and Ramesh KS, Vice President – Digital Printing Group, Redington Limited., in the presence of customers, industry leaders, associations, and solution vendors.

Spread across 20000 sq. ft., the Centre of Excellence is designed to serve as a comprehensive hub for technology demonstration, professional training, process optimization and industry consulting, enabling customers to experience the full potential of HP Indigo digital printing solutions. The facility will also run programs to educate brands and print buyers, on how to use digital printing more effectively, and stay competitive.

Mr. Pawan Chauhan, Country Business Manager, HP Industrial and Inkjet Business Solutions, HP India said, “The launch of the Centre of Excellence reflects our long-term commitment to the Indian digital printing ecosystem and our focus on building skills for the future of work and driving innovation. It is also a moment to celebrate 21 years of trust and collaboration between HP and Redington. Together with Redington, we are creating a platform that empowers Indian print buyers and businesses to adopt new technologies, explore innovative applications, and grow their businesses.”

Mr. Arnon Goldman General Manager, Industrial Print GTM, Asia Pacific and Japan HP Inc. said, “India is at a remarkable moment in its digital journey, with a rapidly growing economy and increasing demand for high-quality, personalized print. This has presented an opportune moment to inaugurate the Centre of Excellence, providing our customers with end-to-end solutions under one dedicated roof and supporting them in strengthening their capabilities in this dynamic market.”

“The future of manufacturing will be built upon flexible, digital-first platforms,” said Mr. V.S. Hariharan, Group CEO, Redington Limited. “As customer expectations evolve, this COE initiative positions Redington to deepen engagement with customers, expand solution-led revenues, and accelerate the adoption of advance digital printing technologies, including HP Indigo and HP Industrial 3D Printing solutions. The Center of Excellence unlocks access to world-class HP Indigo and HP Industrial 3D printing platforms, while strengthening OEM-led innovation and ecosystem partnerships—reinforcing our role as a growth enabler across the manufacturing and printing industry.”

“The Center of Excellence is designed as a hands-on, experience-led platform where customers can clearly experience the real-world impact of advanced digital printing and industrial 3D printing solutions,” said Mr. Ramesh KS, Vice President – Digital Printing Group, Redington Limited. “The facility brings together industry-leading solutions, complemented by AI-enabled workflows, creative design capabilities, and new application development.”

The Centre of Excellence features a robust technology showcase with live demonstrations of the HP Indigo 18K digital press (B2 format) and the HP Indigo 7K digital press (A3 format). The HP Indigo 7K will be fully operational and dedicated to demo and training programs, enabling hands-on exposure to real-world digital production workflows for jobbers handling short runs, customization, and high-value applications, while the HP Indigo 18K demonstrates how commercial printers can scale digital production with faster makereadies and efficiently manage multiple applications and models.

In addition, the Centre includes finishing equipment and a full suite of prepress, post press solutions, and web-to-print solutions for commercial, photo, publishing, and labels & packaging segments, showcasing the versatility, quality, and innovation of HP Indigo digital printing.

