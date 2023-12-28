How Traffic Monitoring System can help Traffic Management Authorities – Hikvision

- Advertisement - -

The importance of traffic management system is growing with time across the globe and India is no exception. Traffic monitoring has three core functions: traffic law enforcement, traffic direction and traffic accident reporting and investigation. Each of these functions contributes to highway safety directly and also by enhancing the safety efforts of other agencies. Traffic monitoring systems have their unique importance in traffic management. This equipment has a sensor that gives out information on the number of vehicles on a given road at a given time or a camera that helps with images of potholes and various other aspects related to traffic movement.

The Urban Transport Authorities have raised the bar high when it comes to the usage of the exact equipment for predicting better road safety. Intelligent transport supported by a robust technological system. There are certain benefits attached to it such as:

Resolving Traffic Problems: Resolution of traffic problems, which includes congestions, pollution, and safety.

Resolution of traffic problems, which includes congestions, pollution, and safety. Enhancing Efficiency of Traffic Management : Enhancing the efficiency of the transport management system.

: Enhancing the efficiency of the transport management system. Incident Reporting and Recording: Traffic Violations, Accidents, Incidents, Road Rage, Hit & Run Cases.

The need for data related to traffic safety and transportation is critical. The contribution of technology in getting access to data is noteworthy. Relevant authorities can take steps to enhance the safety of commuters and other key stakeholders. There are two immediate benefits, which can be derived from data. The data helps in quick resolution of issues. It also helps in identifying problems, analyzing them and above all correcting them.

The advanced traffic monitoring systems are composed of a set of application and management tools to improve the overall traffic efficiency and safety of the transportation systems. Furthermore, to overcome such issue, traffic management system gathers information from heterogeneous sources, it helps to process information and data to identify the hazards and challenges that may impede the traffic efficiency. These systems provide the vital information to manage the evolving challenges based on the traffic scenarios.

There are multiple sets of traffic monitoring systems available, but broadly they fall into two categories, the first set consists of a traditional traffic monitoring system and the other one is comprised of intelligent traffic monitoring and management systems.

The intelligent automated systems help to address the challenges in traffic monitoring through the help of IoT and AI Technologies. These automated systems are helping to simplify the challenges faced in achieving the goals of smart mobility, safe public transportation and reducing traffic rule violations.

Latest Trends

The latest development in Traffic monitoring and management is enabled by Artificial Intelligence and big data analytics.Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) with advanced sensors, radars and license plate recognition cameras are helping to detect and deter the cases of traffic rule violations. These systems are further helping the cause in reducing the traffic congestion by managing the traffic scenarios with real time data visualization. Thus, Intelligent Traffic Management Systems are building consensus and creating awareness among the key stakeholders. Indian metros and cities are facing huge traffic congestion related issues in the recent past, one can hope that Intelligent Traffic Management Systems can offer some solace to the citizens.

