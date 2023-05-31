- Advertisement - -

Today, IT associations have evolved into potential negotiators between partners and OEMs, and partners and partners; and potential mediators to bring about changes in the government policies. This discussion is on the topic ‘How the ICT Associations Resolve the Issues of Vendors and Partners and Negotiate with the Government!’

Panelists: Mr. Devesh Rastogi, President, FAIITA (Federation of Indian IT Associations); Mr. Puneet Singhal, President, CMDA (Computer & Media Dealers Association), Delhi; Mr. Muzaffar Inamdar, President, CMDA-Pune; Mr. Alok Gupta, President, PCAIT (Progressive Channels Association of Information Technology), Delhi; Mr. Viren Bhavishi, President, TAIT (Trade Association of Information Technology ), Mumbai; Mr. Alok Ghalani, Vice President, FiTAG (Federation of Information Technology Associations of Gujarat); and Mr. Gurpreet Singh, PACT (Punjab Association of Computer Traders), Punjab.

Moderator: “As an umbrella association of regional associations across India,FAIITA has been resolving the issues of member associations. I request Mr. Devesh Rastogi to share the policy, achievements and future plans of FAIITA.”

Mr. Devesh Rastogi of FAIITA: “We successfully resolved many issues between vendors-partners and partners-partners. We also successfully negotiated with the government to bring about policy changes. Our success rate has been very high and satisfactory.”

Mr. Alok Gupta of PCAIT: “One change PCAIT trying hard to bring in is, to persuade the government to bring, IT, which is still placed under consumer segment, into industry segment, so that the IT partners can get the associated benefits. PCAIT is also striving sincerely to help in the settlement of financial disputes between vendors & partners. Last year, we helped to settle over Rs. 12.5 crores of financial issues between vendors and partners.”

Mr. Puneet Singhal of CMDA-Delhi: “CMDA’s members come from the consumables and accessories trading space. Now, in order to expand, we are attracting members from retail, SI and consumer spaces. In association with FAIITA, we have been dealing with the issues of compatible toner cartridge providers and brought them on to GeM. We could also resolve many OEM-Partner issues. Today, the operating costs are going up and the partners should stick to a decent prices and margins, and should not under-sell just to make some quick bucks.”

Mr. Gurpreet Singh of PACT: “Today, margins are shrinking in the offline due to excessive competition from online and other channels, and market is shifting towards refurbished products. We are working closely with other regional and national associations to do our best to the partner community.”

Mr. Viren Bhavishi of TAIT: “We have been very successful in resolving the partner-partner, OEM-partner and partner-government issues. We are also educating partners on regular basis. As you know, TAIT is one of the active drivers behind founding FAIITA.”

Mr. Alok Ghalani of FiTAG: “FiTAG is an umbrella association of 33 smaller IT associations of Gujarat. And FiTAG is also a member association of FAIITA. We have been very successful in resolving the issues of IT partners in Gujarat.”

Mr. Manu Seth [from Audience]: “I’d like to congratulate all the IT associations for the help and services they are offering the IT partners. I would like to know how associations are pushing Make in India as many partners are still sourcing materials from China, Vietnam, etc.”

Mr. Alok Gupta of PCAIT: “Our efforts regarding Make in India are going in the right direction and CMDA-Delhi is doing good work in this regard to supplement our efforts. Today, retailers are doing business with 2-3% margins, which is not sustainable any longer. Now it is necessary that we all stick to 12% margins, and not to undersell. Due to the invasion by the online portals, there is significant drop in the business of retailers. We have to do something urgently on this matter.”

Mr. Devesh Rastogi of FAIITA: “We are working with several institutions and associations like IITs, TAITRA and MEiTY to facilitate Make in India tie-ups for the Indian partners. In the second half of 2023, we are expecting these to become practical. FAIITA is doing its best to encourage handholdings in the segments of component manufacturing, assembling, etc to drive Make In India. We have tremendous success on GeM where our partners are doing very well in the PC, Min PC and server segments. Coming to the distribution, the LFRs, online market places and OEMs’ own sales portals continue to pose challenges to the traditional channel. To overcome these challenges, FAIITA has started India IT Mall which has been very helpful to the partners. Now we have 40,000 outlets connected to India IT Mall and a partner can supply to the customer from the nearest shop. The whole process ensures quick supply besides being cost-saving.”

Mr. Muzaffar Inamdar of CMDA-Pune, “CMDA founded in 1994 has members from across India. We help our members to resolve OEM-Partner issues and partner-partner issues related to payments and other matters. CMDA also conducts annual CMDA expo every year to help ICT vendors and partners to display their products to enhance their scope and reach.”

In a Nutshell

Today, ICT associations are playing a key role in sorting out the issues related to IT partners and negotiating with the governments. Associations also help the partners how to do business in the current highly dynamic market conditions. Customers, who are better educated today, also want quick supply and perfect functioning of the devices they receive. To put it precisely, distributors and partners should improve themselves to meet the latest demands of the customers in the best possible manner. FAIITA’s India IT Mall is a big opportunity to the partners to reduce the cost of supply, shorten the supply time and improve margins. Partners should make best use of the facilities (like India IT Mall) and the education provided by the associations. Fighting issues thru associations adds strengths to your claims than fighting alone and increases the success rate.

