How Technology Is Going to Change the Future of the Workforce and What Should be Our Approach to Education

By Mr. Girish Singhania, CEO, EduBridge

The world is changing quickly, and technology is at the forefront of that change. Technology has transformed almost every aspect of our lives, including the way we work, over the last few decades. It is shaping the future of the workforce, from automation to artificial intelligence. As we move toward a more technologically advanced future, it is critical to understand how technology will affect the workforce and how we should approach education.

Automation: The Future of the Workforce: Automation is one of the most significant ways that technology is changing the workforce. The use of machines and robots to perform tasks previously performed by humans is referred to as automation. This has the potential to replace many jobs currently performed by humans. In the coming years’ self-driving cars and trucks, for example, could eventually replace human drivers. In fact, robots could also replace workers in factories, warehouses, and other industries. While this may result in increased efficiency and lower costs for businesses, it may also result in the loss of many jobs.

AI and Its Impact on Jobs: Another technology that will have a significant impact on the workforce is Artificial Intelligence (AI). The use of machines to perform tasks that require human-like intelligence, such as decision-making, problem-solving, and even creativity, is referred to as artificial intelligence (AI). This could result in the creation of new jobs in fields such as Data Science and Machine Learning (ML). It may, however, result in the displacement of workers in industries such as finance, law, and medicine.

So, what should our approach to education be in the face of these changes?

Lifelong Learning: The Key to Adapting to Rapid Change: The first step is to recognize that education needs to be a lifelong process. In the past, people would often get a degree or certification and then work in the same field for their entire careers. However, in a world where technology is changing rapidly, this is no longer feasible. Workers will need to continuously upskill and adapt to new technologies to stay relevant in the workforce.

Developing Skills that cannot be Easily Replaced by Machines: The second step is to concentrate on developing skills that cannot be replaced by machines. Critical thinking, creativity, and emotional intelligence, for example, are likely to be in high demand in the future. These abilities are difficult to automate and are required for many jobs, particularly those that require interaction with others. This means that education should emphasize the development of these skills as well as technical skills.

Promoting a Culture of Lifelong Learning: The third step is to foster a culture of continuous learning. Emergent Professionals must be willing to learn new skills throughout their careers to adapt to a rapidly changing world. Employers must provide upskilling opportunities, and employees must be willing to take advantage of these opportunities. Government can tie up with EdTech bodies and facilitate life-long learning.

Rethinking Education: Preparing for the 21st Century Workforce: Finally, we must reconsider our approach to education on all levels. This means that we must concentrate on developing skills that are relevant to the workforce of the twenty-first century. Coding and other technical skills, are becoming increasingly crucial and should be taught from an early age. We must also focus on developing soft-skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, and communication, which are required for success in almost any field. In a nutshell, technology will have a significant impact on the workforce’s future. Many jobs will be automated or replaced by Artificial Intelligence. This, however, implies that new jobs in fields such as Data Science and Machine Learning will be created. Learners and professionals will need to constantly learn new skills and adapt to new technologies to succeed in this new-world.

