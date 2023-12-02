How Smart Hospitality Security Solutions enhance the guest experience – Hikvision

- Advertisement - -

The hospitality sector is experiencing rapid growth and increased revenue, leading to heightened competition. To thrive in this environment, it is crucial to prioritize customer expectations and enhance the overall guest experience. Smart hospitality security solutions play a vital role in creating a seamless and secure hospitality experience, by offering guests’ a total peace of mind.

Smart Hospitality Solution

Smart Hospitality Security Solution can enhance the guest experience, it offers total peace of mind to savour the serendipity. It is the Hikvision IP Video security solution that assures total security. The mission critical protection is ensured through low-light ColorVU technology, automated Access Control and ANPR Solution. The hotel security management team gets the timely alerts on security incidents with least false alarms.

Hikvision product offerings for the hospitality security include, security cameras, Access Control, Perimeter Security and Intrusion Alarm products. The Hospitality-Sector-specific products like Smart Pole, Emergency Call Box, Bollards, Under Vehicle Surveillance System, Door Frame Metal Detector, Hand Held Metal Detector and X-ray Baggage Scanners are serving the special security requirements.

Integrated Security Solutions

The new transformative technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data (Video Analytics) and Blockchain (Data security) have given a boost to integrated security solutions. The rise in proliferation of IP cameras has supported the integrated security solutions.

IoT Security solutions

Internet of things (IoT) is enabling smart security trends in the hospitality sector while driving service efficiency. The hotel experience is getting a boost from IoT ecosystem. From access to streaming services to a room key on your smartphone, the essential amenities in a guest room are becoming increasingly digital.

Physical Security Systems

There are many hotels and other properties within the hospitality industry, which need to upgrade their manual security measures to Non-intrusive physical security systems. The industry trends are moving towards non-intrusive security devices and systems that are almost invisible or at the most gel with the interiors to make themselves invisible.

Artificial Intelligence Applications

We have already seen many successful deployments of artificial intelligence (AI) applications across the hospitality industry. This technology has the potential to enormously improve customer service levels whilst providing more time for human resources to get all other tasks done. This makes AI absolutely vital for the future of the sector.

Prioritizing Security and Safety

Posting trained security officers at hotel entrances and upgrading to the cameras and security systems can make a hotel safe and secure. One way to promote safety during emergencies is to hire private security officers. They are highly trained to remain calm even in the most stressful situations and will be able to provide instructions to employees and guests, keeping everyone calm and safe.

There is a correlation between good hospitality service and non-intrusive security management. When they both come into play in a professional way then guest experience gets enhanced to the next level.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

