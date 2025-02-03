How ‘See Vaster’ Technology expands vision with multi-lens power – Hikvision

- Advertisement -

End-users may require a clear view of a large area, such as a traffic intersection, a warehouse, or a parking lot. However, setting up a wide field of view usually requires multiple cameras and extensive cabling, leading to increased costs, installation time, and maintenance.

To address this issue, Hikvision has developed ‘See Vaster’ technology, which integrates two or more lenses into a single camera. This means that a single unit of multi-lens cameras can perform the job of several conventional cameras. Additionally, they can simultaneously provide panoramas and detailed, zoomed-in views of the site.

TandemVu Technology: TandemVu technology features Hikvision’s next-generation camera design, integrating multiple lenses into one unit to provide the big picture and small details in tandem.

How it works: Most cameras we see today are static cameras covering a fixed scene. Their fields of view are usually limited. That means cameras can lose sight of things at the edges of their field of view. Conversely, the use of PTZ cameras cannot guarantee a comprehensive view, especially when they start to pan, tilt, or zoom in to check on moving objects. This is when “blind spots” occur.

Now, TandemVu, Hikvision’s next-generation camera design, integrates multiple lenses into one unit to provide the big picture and small details in tandem, boasting reliable and even more excellent security performance.

As its name implies, TandemVu provides two video channels that can be viewed simultaneously. TandemVu Cameras combine two or more lenses into one unit. More specifically, the upper lens is fixed to provide a big picture of the targeted security zone at all times, while the bottom lens can pan, tilt, and zoom in on small details. Users will maintain both viewpoints for maximum security during the zooming process.

Two-in-one design for cost savings: By integrating two or more lenses into one camera, users don’t need two separate cameras, which would double purchasing costs, installation efforts, and maintenance requirements. A TandemVu camera also ensures that there is only one IP address to manage and that only one license is required for the video management software (VMS).

Big picture and details in one view: Cameras with TandemVu technology provide the ability to monitor an entire area while zooming in to inspect specific security incidents without creating blind spots related to zooming, tilting, or panning. This means that users can see the big picture of the scene while also capturing every detail virtually all the time, thus enhancing security.

Smart linkage of two video channels: The two video channels work together to provide intelligent applications for an enhanced user experience. When an object is detected by the panoramic lens, it immediately signals the PTZ lens to track the object. This autonomous process, known as Smart Linkage, helps users stay focused on important events.

Big picture and details in one view

Tailored for AI applications

TandemVu cameras come with AI features such as perimeter protection, facial recognition, ANPR, and traffic violation detection. They work great with Hikvision’s AR Live Interaction solution, which provides enhanced visibility and situational awareness for users.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

