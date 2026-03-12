How Hikvision’s Cloud based Video Door Phone Solution works via Hik-connect Teams mode

- Advertisement -

Hikvision has an easy-to-use and smart Video Door Phone (Intercom) system that improves the living and working experience. In any place, like an apartment, villa, or office, a customized cloud based solution from Hikvision’s Video door Phone products can make a big difference. It offers IP-based, 2-wire, and 4-wire video Door Phone (Intercom) systems. It is available in three variants.

IP video intercom (Network video Intercom) : HD video, mobile app, interoperable with video security and alarm systems

: HD video, mobile app, interoperable with video security and alarm systems 2-Wire video intercom : HD video, mobile app, highly compatible cabling, stable operation, easy configuration

: HD video, mobile app, highly compatible cabling, stable operation, easy configuration 4-Wire video intercom: HD video, easy deployment

Hikvision’s cloud-based Video Door Phone (Intercom) system, enabled by Hik-Connect, offers a seamless communication experience. Here’s how it works in Teams mode:

Cloud Connectivity: Devices connect to the Hikvision cloud, allowing remote access and management.

Teams Mode: Enables group communication, allowing multiple users to receive and respond to calls simultaneously.

Mobile App: Hik-Connect app allows users to receive calls, view video feeds, and communicate with visitors remotely.

SIP Compatibility: Integrates with existing SIP systems for broader compatibility.

Key features include:

Remote Calling: Call devices or users remotely via the cloud.

Video Door Phone (Intercom): Two-way audio and video communication.

Multi-Device Support: Access intercoms from smartphones, tablets, or PCs.

Advantages

Hikvision’s cloud-based Video Door Phone (Intercom) via Hik-Connect Teams mode offers several advantages:

Easy Deployment: No complex wiring or infrastructure needed.

Enhanced Collaboration: Multiple users can receive and respond to calls, improving response times.

Remote Access: Manage and communicate with devices from anywhere via the cloud.

Scalability: Easily add devices or users as needed without complex infrastructure changes.

Cost-Effective: No need for on-premise servers or maintenance.

Easy Deployment: Quick setup with minimal wiring or IT involvement.Secure: End-to-end encryption and secure data storage.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

