House of Gaming Collaborates With YouTubers Google BABA, LitBoi YT and Its Ninja

- Advertisement - -

House of Gaming entered into a collaboration with India’s top Youtubers, Google BABA, LitBoi YT and Its Ninja to release trading cards that will allow gamers to own collectibles from their favorite gamers. The alliance aims to kick start the Gaming & NFT ecosystem, and blockchain gaming in India with exclusive P2E (Play to Earn) games and a plethora of unique utilities.

The partnership with gen-z Youtubers will further strengthen House of Gaming’s presence in India and will also create better avenues for the gaming community and overall gaming ecosystem in the country. It will also empower opportunities for gaming talents to ace winning titles across important IPs such as Free Fire. Furthermore, it will bring the platform one step closer to realizing its vision of creating the largest and most interacting gaming repository for Indian Esports fans and game streamers.

Mr. Yash Pariani, Co-Founder and CEO, House of Gaming

Commenting on the association, Yash Pariani Co-Founder and CEO, House of Gaming shares, “With several interesting product features and monetization models, we have created great opportunities for content creators to grow and fans to enjoy engaging content on the platform. We are excited to partner with Google BABA, LitBoi YT and Its Ninja and look forward to interacting with their strong gaming community and delivering entertaining live streams. Through this signup we are here to bring a revolution in the Esports industry and associations like these acts add great momentum to the gaming sector”.

Recently, House of Gaming has also partnered with the Blockchain Giant Polygon for introducing gaming NFTs through Hefty Games. After the recent announcement of Hefty Art bringing legend MF Husain’s paintings into the metaverse, Hefty Entertainment joined hands with T Series and Hefty Games is another vertical under the Hefty Metaverse set to define the future of gaming. Adding to this, Hefty Games will also be introducing blockchain gaming, bringing exclusive P2E (play 2 earn) games to India and several NFT projects with massive gaming utilities.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.