Zebronics adapted fast in line with the new developments in consumer behavior

In an interaction with NCN, Rajesh Doshi, Director, Zebronics India Pvt Ltd, shares about their brand’s journey, milestones, success story and future plans.

How did you adapt to the changes and kept going?

Today, customers are very well aware about the products and know what they want. We changed and adapted fast in line with the new changes and developments in the technology and the consumer behavior. The companies which didn’t adapt fast enough or hastily moved to other segments, paid heavy price and failed.

What major differences have you noticed in the present consumer behavior?

Now, with increasing disposable incomes, customers are spending more on items which used to be considered luxury earlier. Earlier certain features in the peripherals were available only with bigger MNC brands, but these MNC branded products were priced very high. Then we launched products with superior features in India, comparable to those of MNC products, at affordable prices. In the last 10 years, the buying pattern has shifted. Today, consumers want value-for-money products with good quality and warranty support. At Zebronics, we strive to provide products that bring the best customer satisfaction.

How does your new brand ambassador add strength to your brand?

Superstar Hrithik Roshan is more than a style icon; he has a charming personality. Having worked with him closely in the last 4 years, we realized that he is the right choice for Zebronics when it comes to presenting style, performance and looks. His exuberant and energetic personality syncs perfectly with the brand beliefs and spirit.

What are Zebronics core strengths compared to competitors?

The major strengths Zebronics is a wide range of products and a strong supply chain. We strive to have products in all segments and also give multiple options to consumers to choose from. In line with our current slogan ‘Premium for masses’ we aim to bring products with high-end features which are not available in the market at affordable prices. We also have a strong finance and sales teams which are among our key strengths.

Zebronics is present in all formats of marketing—B2B, B2C, D2C and online

What is your take on Make in India?

We have been manufacturing in India for the past few years with a product focus on speakers, surveillance, and a vast range of mobile accessories. It’s not only our commitment but also our vision to introduce maximum number of ‘Made in India’ quality products and minimize our imports. We want to make over 50% of our products in India in the next 2 years and increase the proportion further in the coming years.

What are Zebronics’ recent product launches?

Under the gaming segment, we recently launched Dolby Atmos headphones and a one of its kind soundbar with 3D sound and RGB lights. We have also launched 80+ Bronze certified power supplies. We have also introduced also an Alexa built-in soundbar and smart projectors which have been received very well by consumers.

What new products and innovations do you want to launch in 2022 and beyond?

We have lots of new products in the pipeline for 2022, including a 5.1 soundbar with wireless satellites and Dolby support, Alexa built-in soundbars, smartwatches, headphones, earphones and smart home devices (like speakers, plugs, cameras, etc). We’re hoping to expand our range further and add more products in different categories to give consumers more options to choose from.

What is your marketing strategy?

Today, Zebronics is present in all formats of marketing—B2B, B2C, D2C and online. We are planning to retain our stronghold in the offline channel and we also have good presence in the large format retailers (LFR). We want to ensure a steady supply of products in different categories and ample support to our offline partners. Meanwhile, we are also working towards increasing our presence in online marketplaces. We want Zebronics to have a 360-degree presence in the market.

Please brief us about how and why you launched your new Zebster brand?

We launched a new brand, ‘Zebster,’ to bridge the massive gap in the entry-level products market to offer quality products including sound systems, mobile and lifestyle accessories at bringing more affordable price-points. These products have impeccable style, design, and functionality. Zebster’s tagline is ‘Make it Happen.’

Brief about your association with channel partners and the message you want to give them?

It has been an amazing journey so far with our trustworthy and loyal partners who have been with us during the last 25 years and we would like to thanks from the bottom of our hearts. Over time we developed a network of loyal and trustworthy channel partners and proved to be our major strength. We want to reassure our partners that they will get the best possible support from us now and in the years to come. For us, our offline partners are our extended arms. We, at Zebronics, look forward to their continued support and love as we cross new milestones.

