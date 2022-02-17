Western Digital launches WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD for Gamers to level Rigs

- Advertisement -

To help PC gamers play at their best, Western Digital just released its latest addition to the WD_BLACK portfolio, the WD_BLACK™ SN770 NVMe™ SSD. The new drive fuels gaming PC rigs with faster speeds and longer gameplay, offering up to 40% faster performance and up to 20% more power efficiency at maximum speed over the previous generation.

The WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD features a PCIe® Gen4 interface2 that delivers ultra-fast read speeds of up to 5,150MB/s3 (1TB and 2TB models only) to fuel in-game responsiveness, minimize stutter, and provide smooth streaming for a performance boost that gamers can see and feel. The drive is an accessible option for gamers looking to transition to Gen4 while also being backwards compatible for those with Gen3 systems. Purpose-built for PC gaming, it’s an ideal solution for enthusiast PC builders and long-time gamers looking to elevate their gaming experience.

Mr. Khalid Wani, Senior Director – Sales, India, Western Digital, said, “Our WD_BLACK portfolio provides a variety of innovative, high-performance solutions that are purpose-built for every type of gamer, at every level. Today we have introduced WD_BLACK™ SN770 NVMe™ SS, which is designed for PC gaming with blazing fast speeds and additional storage for quick game load times, smooth streaming, and minimal in-game stutter.”

“As more gamers look to make the transition to PCIe Gen4 systems, we believe it is important for the PC gaming community to have a variety of reliable, high-performing solutions to level up their gaming rigs,” said Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director – Marketing, India & Middle East and Africa, Western Digital. “The new WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD makes Gen4 technology more accessible, helping more gamers get into the game faster and improve their overall gaming experience.” He added.

Key features of the new drive include blazing fast sequential read speeds up to 5,150 MB/s3 (1TB and 2TB models only) for quick game load times. Thedrive has smooth streaming and minimal in-game stutter. Consistent performance at maximum speed thanks to advanced thermal management and 20% increased power efficiency over previous generation internal NVMe SSD

