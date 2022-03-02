ViewSonic Opens Swanky Experience Zone in New Delhi

ViewSonic expands the boundary of innovation with their latest solutions for smart education, entertainment & video

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, has launched a new experience zone in Jasola (New Delhi), for the first time in India, showcasing their latest display and projector solutions for smart education, entertainment, corporate, hospitals, etc. The brand has displayed screens for collaboration and displays that deliver incredible interactive capabilities for 21st century smart classrooms. ViewSonic has also introduced entertainment zone speakers and bigger displays meant for 5-star hotels, airports, malls etc. This initiative opens a great opportunity for consumers and partners to experience the ViewSonic’s solutions.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad Khant, VP – Sales & Marketing – AV and EdTech at ViewSonic India

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Muneer Ahmad Khant, VP – Sales & Marketing – AV and EdTech at ViewSonic India, states, “We feel proud and excited about launching our new ViewSonic Experience Zone in New Delhi, which will take our ability to give firsthand experience of our wide range of solutions to our partners and customers several notches up. Earlier, it was very difficult to give a wider view of our range of solutions to partners. With this well-organized experience zone, it becomes much easier and effective to display our solutions and give the partners, customers and visitors a high level of experience. This zone has been divided into several departments like: Education—where projectors and displays are placed in a classroom like simulated atmosphere. Here visitors can watch all the smart classroom solutions and how they function and perform; Home theater—this department includes the ViewSonic solutions needed in a home theater like projectors; and Big displays—which starts with simple monitor displays to 118-inch and bigger displays. Out target segments for big displays are malls, hospitals and corporates. Overall this experience zone will take the scope for our partners and customers to experience our solutions several steps forward. In future, we will open more such experience zones in several other cities in India. Next, ViewSonic has been recognized as No.1 IFP brand’21. Achieving the leading position is truly a great feeling and it is a reward for our efforts that marks a new milestone in our company’s history. ViewSonic promises to continue delivering excellence and extraordinary solutions to customers and partners, and strives to solve the real-world problems through expertise.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com , 9811346846/9625243429.