ViewSonic India Partners with BMC to Bring Digitization to Mumbai Civic Schools

ViewSonic India, a leading global provider of visual solutions, recently won a tender to provide 1300 interactive flat panels (IFPs) for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) digital classroom project. In a recent event held in Mumbai, the inauguration was facilitated by Shiv Sena Leader and Tourism Minister, Government of Maharashtra Mr. Aditya Thackeray at Mumbai Public School, Wadala. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a programme worth INR 38-crore to replace blackboards in Mumbai’s civic schools with interactive flat panels.

With the education sector witnessing a significant shift in the teaching-learning model and classrooms becoming increasingly digitized, various brands, corporates, education institutes and government authorities are taking steps to implement new, technologically driven models of teaching. In line with this, BMC in Mumbai has moved to enhance the education ecosystem in civic schools by working with ViewSonic, a provider of holistic EdTech solutions whose hardware and software services are currently being used by various institutions around the world.

At present, the BMC operates approximately 1,133 schools, serving over 2.85 lakh kids, most of whom come from low-income families. Many of these students have experienced additional struggles with access to education due to the pandemic. As a result, BMC wants to build digital classrooms in various municipal schools for interactive teaching and a more tailored teaching-learning experience. The tender put out by BMC states that the digital classroom should be embedded with both hardware and software solutions; with their best-in-class tech-enabled products and intuitive EdTech software, ViewSonic was able to meet the full range of needs laid out by BMC.

ViewSonic enjoys a 50 percent market share as the No. 1 IFP brand in the Indian education sector in the year 2021, with the company’s IFP50-3 series (65″ and 75″ models) dominating the market. Additionally, the company’s myViewBoard visual learning software suite has become a leader in its field, with the highly open, customizable platform now boasting a user base of over 5 million. A dedicated research and development team is constantly developing the myViewBoard visual learning platform and providing customers with new software updates every month.

With the association with BMC, ViewSonic will install 1300 IFPs with the myViewBoard software, allowing for a seamless move to digital education and opening up new possibilities for educators and students.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President, Sales and Marketing – AV and EdTech at ViewSonic India said: “The ViewSonic team is incredibly proud to have been chosen to help implement BMC’s Digital Learning Project—a project which we believe will help to make a significant difference in the lives of many children. We have received a fantastic response from many educators, students, and institutions regarding our education solutions, and we look forward to being able to implement our best-in-class technologies in partnership with the BMC. Strengthening our footstep as a leading Edtech solution provider, we aim to implement our best-in-class technologies’ around the country shaping the education ecosystem of India by providing the correct mix of tools to the teachers. Looking ahead, we hope to continue to expand our presence in India through other affiliations and collaborations in the coming months.”

ViewSonic is committed to delivering the most immersive and innovative education products and solutions by enhancing the hybrid educational model, shaping the educational landscape.

The company has collaborated with various educational institutions from all over India, including IITs, IIMs, Delhi Public School, NIT Karnataka, Kendra Vidyalaya’s, Mr. G.D. Goenka School, Bal Bharti, Lucknow Public schools, St. Francis, and ASN School. Establishing itself as the leading EdTech Provider Solution with integrated software, the company has helped to transform more than 50+ classrooms with its interactive displays and software.

