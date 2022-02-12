Valentine’s Day Perfect Gifting guide

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic’s M1+_G2 Smart LED Portable Projector is a must-buy if your partner is a travel freak and tech-savvy. Light in weight, portable, and embedded with best-in-class technology, this projector offers 300 LED lumens delivering a convenient, enjoyable entertainment experience anywhere. With its elegant design, better picture quality and Harman Kardon Bluetooth, the projector sets the ambience beautiful giving you and your love quality time watching your favorite movies, series, or music.



Along with the integrated smart Wi-Fi connectivity, the M1+_G2’s USB Type-C connection puts a fun twist on streaming videos and face time with you loved ones by allowing you to project content directly from your phone, laptop, or tablet. M1+_G2 are a must-have for your next camping trip or outdoor excursion. The ‘Bluetooth Out’ feature adds more significance to the projector by allowing you to connect to external headphones or speakers that support Bluetooth. With its cutting-edge technology and advanced feature, the projector is a perfect buy for someone we love.

The newly launched ViewSonic PX748-4K projector cherishes your love life by allowing you to spend quality time with your partner at home. With delicious food on your table, a setup of fragrant candles and the love of your life by your side, the new projector gives you access to watch your favourite movie setting theatre at home. With vibrant colors and exquisite picture quality, the projector provides an outstanding viewing experience. It is embedded with 4,000 ANSI and is an HDR-compatible projector, which is the world’s first high brightness DLP home theatre projector that can consistently offer clear and vibrant images under any setting. The immersive features and realistic images will drown you into deep endearment, be it a cinema, video streaming, console gaming, or big screen broadcasting. It also has an effortless image adjustment with a comprehensive H/V keystone and 4 corner adjustment capabilities. The projector is also suitable for your men who love gaming. It offers the ultimate gaming experience with 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input & 240Hz high refresh rate, the microsecond-level response time; you can game with low delay and seamless viewing of fast-moving objects.

Your game freak lover will like the new ViewSonic XG270Q gaming monitor. With its frameless design and built-in speakers, along with an integrated mouse anchor, headphone hook, ELITE RGB ambient lighting, and ultra-thin brushed aluminum base, this monitor is a perfect gift for your companion or friend. Along with the 165Hz* refresh rate, the 27-inch monitor can achieve true 1ms (GtG) response time while ensuring effortless gameplay within even the fastest scenarios. XG270Q also boasts a verified NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible that eliminates screen-tearing and minimizes stutter and input lag while gaming. Adding to the list of features, the gaming monitor has an IPS panel with native QHD (2560×1440) resolution and VESA Display HDR 400 certification that brings games to life with vibrant colors and incisive details.

Every gift you buy for your love hold a different set of value. For your tech lover partner who is enthusiastic about various colors and always keen on playing with a varied range of colours, the new ViewSonic Pantone Validated ColorPro VP68a Series – VP2468a is a must buy. Making your couple’s pictures more memorable, this monitor gives you access to all possibilities with various colours. It is one of the best-designed models producing unrivaled color accuracy and consistent color performance, which is critical for professional applications. VP2468a is an LED-based Full HD resolution monitor with an efficient and user-friendly experience. It is the world’s first TUV-tested color blindness mode. Allowing finding the most comfortable monitor placement for you, VP2468a is available for all adjustments, including swivel, pivot, tilt, and height, giving your photographs a new look.

Flex Your Love Stories with the Canon EOS M50 Mark II

Lightweight and stylish, the EOS M50 Mark II is fun and easy to use with Wi-Fi connectivity for content creators to stay close to their audience at all times. Gift your significant other this latest camera and help them keep their social media feeds lit this season with high-quality visual storytelling in 4K and accurate eye and face detection autofocusing.

In-camera YouTube live streaming for real-time video engagement

Film vertical videos in 4K for social media: Record in Stunning 4K Resolution. Bring your favourite memories to life in glorious 4K video resolution on the EOS M50 Mark II. With an approximately 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor, the EOS M50 Mark II captures fine details and life-like colours better than your typical smartphone.

Wireless connectivity with smartphone and cloud storage

Vertically Versatile: Record vertical videos with ease on the EOS M50 Mark II, so your videos are fully optimised for vertical viewing on social media platforms and smartphones!

Ready, Touch, Action: Start your recording easily with a touch of the screen. When filming yourself, avoid recording your hand by using the Movie self-timer, so the camera only starts rolling when you are fully ready to begin.

Gift your workaholic valentine the best experience for their work from home days with Keys Mini. MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac are amazing keyboard that will allow your partner to regain control of their workspace, giving them more room for ideas to flow while keeping them productive and comfortable for hours. It will also help them getting better in posture and improve ergonomics. MX keys Mini easily connects to three wireless devices with Bluetooth® and appeals to every personality with three colors – rose, pale gray and graphite and pairs well with Master Series mice, allowing to build a complete MX setup. Logitech MX Keys Mini

SanDisk Dual Drive Portfolio

Tired of deciding which data to delete and which to keep? End the conundrum, with SanDisk’s range of dual drives that comes in all shapes and sizes while supporting different operating systems, weather you are an Android or an Apple user. SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe (for Apple users) and SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe (2-in-1 flash drive for your USB Type-C™ and Type-A devices, with up to 1TB storage) enable a quick move of files, eliminating the need to email content from one device to another. These drives are popular choices amongst smartphone users to back up and transfer their content with utmost safety and run it on any device of their choice.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.