The most impressive gaming experience with incredible sound – GALAX Gaming Headset (SNR-04)

If you are a gamer and you want to have the best sound quality then a good versatile gaming headset is a must. Good gaming headset can make gaming to real life with authentic, immersive sound.

GALAX, headquartered in Hong Kong, has created the most immersive gaming experience and together with elite gamers and content creators and offers a wide range of computer parts and gaming gear products such as gaming mice, gaming headsets, gaming keyboards, case fans, and gaming chairs.

GALAX Gaming Headset (SNR-04)

GALAX Gaming Headset (SNR-04) is in the next in line of premium quality headsets in the Sonar series by Galax which has a premium finish with extremely durable finish.

Omnidirectional mic – The Sonar 4 comes with an omnidirectional mic with a led at the end and an adjustable arm. The headphones support 7.1 virtual surround sound for an extremely immersive experience and 20Hz to 20,000 Hz audio frequency range, allowing you to experience high quality dynamic audio with absolute clarity.

Gamers – The Sonar 04 was created keeping in mind gamers and enthusiasts alike. The rugged built quality, the premium finish, and the comfortable padding with a premium leatherette cushion, the headset ensures comfortable feel for extended use. And the headphones come with RGB lighting on the sides.

Adjustable sound settings -This would be best experienced in open world games. The sound settings can easily be adjusted with the Xtreme Tuner Plus software from GALAX. When using it to hear music, the highs and low were clear but would need a little tinkering in the software to get the right feel for oneself.

Differentiate easily between the high and the low notes easily – The headphones have a volume control and two buttons. One button to control the RGB lighting and the other for muting the mic. There is also a 3.5 mm jack to connect a different headphone/earphone.

The RGB lighting is bright but not bright enough to feel like a nuisance. The leds are covered with a mesh and make the light look good. The mic features a blue light, but it doesn't turn off/on but turning mic off/on.

Good touch– The headset featured a white polymer body which looked and felt good to the touch. The ear pads a were also soft and felt good over the ears. The headrest was also soft and felt nice over the head. Overall, the headset was comfortable to wear.

The headphone comes in two colours, Black and White.

Our Verdict

If you are a gamer and you want to get the ultimate experience of gaming then GALAX Gaming Headset (SNR-04) is, the premium quality headsets with perfect style and innovative technology.

The ear pads are also made of high-quality leatherette cushion which ensures a comfortable fit.

Overall, the headphones offer a premium feel to the user for its price.

