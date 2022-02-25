TerraMaster Updates TOS 5 with New User Interface Design

- Advertisement -

TerraMaster updates the TOS 5 system with a new User Interface (UI) design making it 300% more responsive compared to the previous version. The updated lighter and smoother TOS 5 with new UI offer easier and improved user experience.

Aside from the redesigned UI, the updated TOS 5 system features a new caching technology that will speed up data transfer between server and database. This resulted in a significant improvement in response time by up to 300% compared to the previous version.

Using progressive JavaScript language, TOS 5 has a more lightweight framework. The updated TOS 5 also uses WASM to optimize the calculation method and execute the back-end complex calculations on the front-end. This allows the system to better support high concurrent users faster and smoother.

The new UI design is now compact and intuitive making it easier to navigate and familiarize. The status bar has been optimized to provide information clearer. Pop-up windows and buttons are also redesigned and optimized and command buttons are placed in intuitive locations. All of these changes are designed to create a more user-friendly UI.

The visuals of the improved TOS 5 UI feature a more coordinated page style, consistent font height, better menu navigation, and uses simple and elegant colors. Users can customize wallpaper and login pages to add a personal touch.

The new TerraMaster TOS 5 features two-factor authentication aside from passwords that double security to avoid errors. Errors and wrong inputs also prompt alerts to administrators to prevent more errors.

Self-help has been improved in the new TOS 5. The Help menu now contains a simplified introduction and guide to the TOS system. It also provides easy access to the online TerraMaster service center where users can find an assortment of self-help materials including installation and use manual, video guides, software downloads, the forum section, and more.

