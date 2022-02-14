TerraMaster Introduces 9-Bay T9-423 High-Performance NAS

- Advertisement -

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, introduces the all-new T9-423 9-bay high-performance NAS designed for small- and medium-sized businesses. The TerraMaster T9-423 is ideal for enterprise applications such as file storage servers, mail servers, web servers, FTP servers, virtual machine hosts, and other enterprise-level applications. The TerraMaster T9-423 is powered by a quad-core 2.0GHz (2.9GHz boost) Intel core processor and comes with two 2.5GbE ports with support for Link Aggregation, delivering speeds of up to 283 MB/s. It supports multi-user and high-concurrent file access. Its compact chassis can be mounted vertically and horizontally to provide builders flexibility of use.

Excellent Performance: The TerraMaster T9-423 is a high-performance storage solution for iSCSI virtual extended storage and database service applications. It is equipped with an Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core processor with integrated GPU and 8GB of DDR4 dual-channel memory that is expandable up to 32GB. It also supports AES NI hardware encryption.

Designed for Enterprise Applications: The TerraMaster T9-423 is perfect for high-load workflows with a high level of concurrent user access. It is designed to provide excellent storage and easy user management for businesses with backup and recovery solutions.

High-Speed Transmission and Flexible Upgrades: The T9-423 is configured with two 2.5 GbE internet interfaces with transmission speeds of up to 283 MB/s. Link Aggregation provides a network bandwidth of up to 5 Gb, thus providing a cost-effective solution for multi-user and high-concurrent file access. Furthermore, it has M.2 slot for NVMe SSD for SSD cache acceleration. It can also support an optional expansion card to support upgrades like 10 GbE NICs or additional M.2 NVMe slots.

Small-sized Compact Design: The TerraMaster T9-423 has a compact design to save space and has the flexibility to be placed vertically or horizontally.

Silent Operation: The TerraMaster T9-423 has three silent fans to keep the storage disks cool and working in optimum performance. The T9-423 operates silently even when working at full-load.

