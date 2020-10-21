TEGC – India’s longest-running eSports Championship goes Virtual in 2020

The eSports industry continued to thrive like never before. Amidst this, one of India’s biggest eSports events the Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup (TEGC) is back with its seventh edition – this time in a unique virtual format adhering to all the rules of the ‘new normal’, yet promising to be equally electrifying!

This year’s innovative format will see a reprise of the exact excitement, albeit in a new avatar. Instead of facing opponents at an arena bustling with fans and monitored by referees, gamers will be competing against each other in an online-only version where teams will participate and interact remotely.

Across the world, with social distancing measures reducing consumer and business activity to a minimum, gaming has become a popular choice as an engaging distraction for people at home looking for social interaction.According to reports, the 2020’s global games market generated revenues of $159.3 billion with a healthy year-on-year growth of +9.3%. All game segments saw an increase in engagement and revenues as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown measures.

In this environment, TEGC promises to bring huge excitement to gaming fans with this year’s virtual edition. The qualifiers will all be held online with the winning team from each qualifier competing in an exhilarating finale round which will also be held online. Season 7 of the TEGC will give opportunity to the aspiring gamers from across India to participate in the elimination rounds. The qualifier rounds kickstart from October 29 and will end on November 29. The grand finale will be held on December 12 and 13. Gamers get to lock horns over three games Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), Clash of Clans (COC) and Rainbow 6 Siege (R6) offering a massive prize pool of Rs 10 lakh. The registrations for the event begin on October 18.

The grand finale of CS:GO and COC will be broadcasted online on the official Taiwan Excellence India channels.

TEGC, this year will be powered by some of the best award-winning Taiwanese brands like AORUS, Apacer, AverMedia, D-Link, In-Win, MSI, Optoma, Predator, Republic of Gamers, Silicon Power, Team Group, Thermaltake, Transcend, XPG and Zowie.

Speaking about the new tournament format this year, Leonor F.M. Lin, President & CEO of TAITRA, said, “TEGC is back this year in a virtual format which means we will now have a much wider reach in terms of gamers, cities, audiences and fans. We wish to make the most of this unique situation to rally new fans and new users. More eyes than ever before are available for the digital world and TEGC is poised to capture them. Since we have always been known for our cutting-edge technology, we are insulated against the obstacles of the virtual format. But we are extremely excited about this year’s online edition. TEGC will keep up its spirit like every year where gaming aficionados do not just compete, they learn and experience international-level gaming like nowhere else.”