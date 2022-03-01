TEAMGROUP Takes a Leading Step into NFT Market with First Release of Limited-Edition Cards

- Advertisement -

Having been developing its brand in the consumer market and creating high-quality gaming products for many years, TEAMGROUP continues to heavily invest in R&D and design, and is now utilizing its strong product development capabilities and foresight to invest in the NFT (non-fungible token) market. With the expansion of NFT applications, TEAMGROUP is launching innovative limited edition digital card content, providing consumers around the world the joy of card collecting, and bringing an all-new type of value to its digital content. TEAMGROUP invites everyone to join together for creative, next-gen thinking in the Metaverse, leading gamers to a new era of collectibles in consumer electronics.

According to statistics provided by blockchain analysis company, Chainlysis, up until December 15th, 2021, US$40.9 billion has been invested in the smart contracts of developing global NFT. TEAMGROUP announced today that it is entering the NFT market through the world’s largest NFT trading platform, OpenSea, with the release of its first limited edition TEAMGROUP NFT card. The design team has meticulously crafted its digital content to be highly collectible and to give players an exciting collecting experience. The product is not only unique in the virtual world but also an important asset in the future Metaverse. From digital art creation to venturing into the creative blockchain market, TEAMGROUP forges brand new paths, showing its determination and strength in technological innovation.

The official event webpage of TEAMGROUP’s limited edition NFT cards “RAISE THE STAKES, PLACE YOUR BETS” is launching today. The first release will be the eye-catching, luminescent card TEAMGROUP JOKER and will be open for bidding on OpenSea. To heighten the thrill of collecting, the winner of the bid will also receive the company’s highest frequency next-gen DDR5 memory, the T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 7,000MHz [1] 2X16GB gaming memory kit, the only one available worldwide and is not for sale. TEAMGROUP will continue to release event information for other card varieties, so please pay close attention to the official website’s event page and Facebook fan page for announcements.

